IRISH SMART METER IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAMME

Summary sheet
The project will finance a national programme for the roll-out of electricity smart metering infrastructure in the Republic of Ireland during 2019-2024.
The project aims at modernising the electricity meters across the country, by providing ca. 2.25 million smart meters, communication infrastructure, as well as the necessary IT systems. Advanced metering systems will allow remote reading and near real-time consumption information to end-customers, thus enabling better access to consumption information. Ultimately, these capabilities will increase consumer awareness of cost of energy supply thus spur energy efficiency, more efficient management of the power system, and more efficient metering and customer management operations.
The project finances the national programme to deploy electricity smart meters in Ireland. This investment is increasing the operational efficiency of electricity distribution, improving network reliability and providing better information on electricity consumption which can increase energy savings, develop time-of-use pricing, demand response and promote retail competition. The investments will improve consumer's information on electricity consumption (thereby reducing information failure) and will contribute to reduce emissions of the electricity sector and thereby the climate externality. The project contributes to support the energy transition consistently with EU and national long-term climate and energy policies.
The project comprises the installation of advanced electricity meters. Based on technical characteristics of the project it is unlikely that any Environmental Impact Assessment will be required. The main potential impact on environment is from the disposal of the old meters. Appraisal will review the promoter's procedures to confirm that they are in line with EU standards and good industry practice
The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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