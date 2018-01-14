MANO RIVER UNION ROAD

Summary sheet
The EIB loan will fund upgrading and paving of Sanniquellié-Loguatou road, a major link connected with the Trans-West African Highway linking Nouakchott-Dakar-Lagos. In particular, the project concerns the rehabilitation of 47 km of the gravel road and other infrastructures.
The project will contribute to the reduction of poverty by improving transport infrastructures and the conditions alongside the rehabilitated road connecting Liberia to Ivory Coast. The overall objective is to boost the post-conflict economic recovery of the two countries in the Mano River Union (MRU) region by improving intra-community and regional trade. The corridor, with its alignment alternatives, connects all the ports and all the main cities of Liberia and is as such an extremely important nation building/connecting element. Specifically, the project seeks to improve transport conditions in order to reduce costs, facilitate free movements of persons and goods and increasing living conditions of the surrounding communities.
The Project is expected to have an impact on the physical, biological and social resources through land take and impact on ecosystem services. The main potential negative impacts relate to: (i) the destruction of the flora and the disturbance of the fauna in the project areas; (ii) water and soil pollution; (iii) destruction / desecration of cultural sites, including sacred forests along roadsides; (iv) complete or partial destruction of property (dwelling houses, commercial facilities, etc.), (v) the spread of HIV / AIDS (to give an indication, the HIV prevalence rate in Nimber county is at 35%); and (vi) increased traffic accidents. These negative impacts should be mitigated through the application of appropriate measures contained in the Environmental and Social Management Plans (ESMP) as well as in the Resettlement Action Plans (RAPs). Also, from the start of the project, the project is expected generate positive impacts through job creation and the development of income-generating activities.
Promoter will have to ensure that any procurement procedures will be carried out in accordance with EIB Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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