Endesa Renewable Energy Green Loan

Summary sheet
The project consists of the implementation of wind power renewable energy generation projects (490MW) and solar photovoltaic generation projects (342MW) awarded to the company in the recent Spanish auction, to be constructed in the 2018-2019 period.
The present operation will contribute to the achievement of Spanish 2020 targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of the Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.
Both wind and solar plants fall within the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), and have been screened in, requiring a full EIA including public consultation, while one wind farm, with capacity of 8 MW has been screened out, but has anyway undergone environmental impact studies (one as old as 2008 and another one to be completed by September 2018) provided with an environmental study. The permitting and land acquisition processes are ongoing for most plants. Detailed assessment of environmental and social issues, as well as of compliance with the Bank Environmental and Social standards, will be performed at the appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions . However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
Photogallery
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.