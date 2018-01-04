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ENDESA RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 335,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 335,000,000
Energy : € 335,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2018 : € 335,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Related public register
30/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENDESA RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Related press
Spain: First EIB Green Loan - Endesa receives EUR 335m to build 15 wind farms and three photovoltaic plants

Summary sheet

Release date
26 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2018
20180104
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENDESA RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
ENEL GREEN POWER ESPANA SL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 335 million
EUR 703 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the implementation of wind power renewable energy generation projects (490MW) and solar photovoltaic generation projects (342MW) awarded to the company in the recent Spanish auction, to be constructed in the 2018-2019 period.

The present operation will contribute to the achievement of Spanish 2020 targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of the Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Both wind and solar plants fall within the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), and have been screened in, requiring a full EIA including public consultation, while one wind farm, with capacity of 8 MW has been screened out, but has anyway undergone environmental impact studies (one as old as 2008 and another one to be completed by September 2018) provided with an environmental study. The permitting and land acquisition processes are ongoing for most plants. Detailed assessment of environmental and social issues, as well as of compliance with the Bank Environmental and Social standards, will be performed at the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions . However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
30/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENDESA RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Other links
Related press
Spain: First EIB Green Loan - Endesa receives EUR 335m to build 15 wind farms and three photovoltaic plants

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Publication Date
18 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87935821
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180104
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENDESA RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Publication Date
30 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152554176
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180104
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Related public register
30/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENDESA RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
ENDESA RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Data sheet
ENDESA RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Related press
Spain: First EIB Green Loan - Endesa receives EUR 335m to build 15 wind farms and three photovoltaic plants

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: First EIB Green Loan - Endesa receives EUR 335m to build 15 wind farms and three photovoltaic plants
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN
Related public register
30/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENDESA RENEWABLE ENERGY GREEN LOAN

Photogallery

First EIB Green Loan: Endesa receives EUR 335m to build 15 wind farms and three photovoltaic plants in Spain
Endesa Renewable Energy Green Loan
Photographer: M. Landete
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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