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A9 AMSTERDAM PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 349,444,583.59
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 349,444,583.59
Transport : € 349,444,583.59
Signature date(s)
2/12/2019 : € 14,755,510.58
2/12/2019 : € 334,689,073.01
Other links
Related public register
21/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A9 AMSTERDAM PPP - Tracébesluit Weguitbreiding Schiphol-Amsterdam-Almere 2017 - Validatie MER (Milieu Effect Rapport)
Related public register
20/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A9 AMSTERDAM PPP
Related EFSI register
06/03/2020 - A9 AMSTERDAM PPP

Summary sheet

Release date
17 January 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/12/2019
20180098
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
A9 AMSTERDAM PPP
KONINKRIJK DER NEDERLANDEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 349 million
EUR 908 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The A9 Amsterdam public-private partnership (PPP) project in the Netherlands concerns the widening from 2x3 to 2x4 lanes of 11km of the A9 motorway between the Badhoevedorp and Holendrecht junctions near Amsterdam. The project will relieve congestion on the current motorway and in the corridor. The A9 Amsterdam project will help increase connectivity and liveability in the wider Amsterdam region.

The A9 Amsterdam is located on the core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). The project aims to increase capacity and improve road safety on sections of the Dutch motorway near Amsterdam and underlying road network with heavy traffic, and is being procured as a design-build-finance-maintain (DBFM) public-private partnership (PPP).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. During the appraisal, the Services will review the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) process, and verify whether the Environmental Impact Statement ("MER") originally issued in 2008 has been amended as needed to address the comments received during the review period. The Bank will also review the progress on the four appeals related to the project by the courts (Raad van State). The compliance of the project with the prescriptions of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be reviewed at the appraisal.

The tender for the project was launched on 31st January 2018 with a contract notice publication in TenderNed. Completion of the initial assessment of bids leading to an invitation of successful bidders to the first stage of dialogue was completed on 28th March 2018. Construction is expected to start in 2019/2020 with completion to be completed no later than 2026.

Comments

-

Related documents
21/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A9 AMSTERDAM PPP - Tracébesluit Weguitbreiding Schiphol-Amsterdam-Almere 2017 - Validatie MER (Milieu Effect Rapport)
20/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A9 AMSTERDAM PPP
06/03/2020 - A9 AMSTERDAM PPP

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A9 AMSTERDAM PPP - Tracébesluit Weguitbreiding Schiphol-Amsterdam-Almere 2017 - Validatie MER (Milieu Effect Rapport)
Publication Date
21 Mar 2019
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90692516
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180098
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A9 AMSTERDAM PPP
Publication Date
20 Mar 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87987839
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180098
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - A9 AMSTERDAM PPP
Publication Date
6 Mar 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
91664009
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180098
Last update
6 Mar 2020
Sector(s)
Transport
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - A9 AMSTERDAM PPP - Tracébesluit Weguitbreiding Schiphol-Amsterdam-Almere 2017 - Validatie MER (Milieu Effect Rapport)
Related public register
20/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A9 AMSTERDAM PPP
Related EFSI register
06/03/2020 - A9 AMSTERDAM PPP
Other links
Summary sheet
A9 AMSTERDAM PPP
Data sheet
A9 AMSTERDAM PPP

Photogallery

A9 Amsterdam PPP
A9 Amsterdam PPP
Photographer: Richard Willis
©Rijswaterstaat

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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