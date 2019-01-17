A9 Amsterdam PPP

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Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The A9 Amsterdam public-private partnership (PPP) project in the Netherlands concerns the widening from 2x3 to 2x4 lanes of 11km of the A9 motorway between the Badhoevedorp and Holendrecht junctions near Amsterdam. The project will relieve congestion on the current motorway and in the corridor. The A9 Amsterdam project will help increase connectivity and liveability in the wider Amsterdam region.
The A9 Amsterdam is located on the core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). The project aims to increase capacity and improve road safety on sections of the Dutch motorway near Amsterdam and underlying road network with heavy traffic, and is being procured as a design-build-finance-maintain (DBFM) public-private partnership (PPP).
The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. During the appraisal, the Services will review the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) process, and verify whether the Environmental Impact Statement ("MER") originally issued in 2008 has been amended as needed to address the comments received during the review period. The Bank will also review the progress on the four appeals related to the project by the courts (Raad van State). The compliance of the project with the prescriptions of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be reviewed at the appraisal.
The tender for the project was launched on 31st January 2018 with a contract notice publication in TenderNed. Completion of the initial assessment of bids leading to an invitation of successful bidders to the first stage of dialogue was completed on 28th March 2018. Construction is expected to start in 2019/2020 with completion to be completed no later than 2026.
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