PROPOTSDAM BEZAHLBARES WOHNEN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
Financing of an investment programme of retrofitting and new construction of rented social housing in 2018-2022 by ProPotsdam, Potsdam's largest housing company managing some 17,000 units, intermediated through Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB).
The investment loan intermediated through Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB) concerns the financing of an investment programme of comprehensive retrofitting and new construction of rented social and affordable housing in the City of Potsdam by a medium sized housing company. The investments will be located in the city of Potsdam which is part of the EIB Cohesion Priority Regions classified as 'Less Developed regions' and as 'transition regions' under EU eligibility in the 2014-2020 period.
Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during appraisal.
The promoter housing company has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Under appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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