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PROPOTSDAM BEZAHLBARES WOHNEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 57,300,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 57,300,000
Urban development : € 57,300,000
Signature date(s)
18/11/2019 : € 57,300,000
Other links
Related public register
28/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROPOTSDAM BEZAHLBARES WOHNEN

Summary sheet

Release date
25 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/11/2019
20180095
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PROPOTSDAM BEZAHLBARES WOHNEN
PROPOTSDAM GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 57 million
EUR 170 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of an investment programme of retrofitting and new construction of rented social housing in 2018-2022 by ProPotsdam, Potsdam's largest housing company managing some 17,000 units, intermediated through Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB).

The investment loan intermediated through Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB) concerns the financing of an investment programme of comprehensive retrofitting and new construction of rented social and affordable housing in the City of Potsdam by a medium sized housing company. The investments will be located in the city of Potsdam which is part of the EIB Cohesion Priority Regions classified as 'Less Developed regions' and as 'transition regions' under EU eligibility in the 2014-2020 period.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during appraisal.

The promoter housing company has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

Under appraisal.

Related documents
28/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROPOTSDAM BEZAHLBARES WOHNEN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROPOTSDAM BEZAHLBARES WOHNEN
Publication Date
28 Sep 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83547253
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180095
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROPOTSDAM BEZAHLBARES WOHNEN
Other links
Summary sheet
PROPOTSDAM BEZAHLBARES WOHNEN
Data sheet
PROPOTSDAM BEZAHLBARES WOHNEN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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