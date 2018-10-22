DRAINAGE EAUX PLUVIALES COTONOU

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project consists of the financing of a storm water retention pond as well as disposal infrastructures in the city of Cotonou, Benin.
The proposed operation aims at the extension and upgrade of the storm water drainage system in the city of Cotonou. Thereby the operation will support sustainable growth and improve wellbeing and health and environment outcomes. The proposed operation is fully aligned with the Cotonou Agreement and it is eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and/or point (c) common interest. It is also in line with the government action programme (PAG) spanning 2016-2021 that aims at improving the living conditions of Benin, to create jobs and to revive the economy sustainably.
The project will have a positive impact on public health by reducing the flooding of houses and the stagnation of rainwater in urban areas. Inside the EU, the project components would be categorised under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/20/EU and therefore would be subject to environmental screening to define if an EIA would be required according to the relevant competent authority. In most cases, wastewater networks in urban areas are screened out. The Bank will assess the social aspects of the project during appraisal to ensure adherence to its social standards. Climate change aspects will be futher examined during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will b done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.