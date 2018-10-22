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DRAINAGE EAUX PLUVIALES COTONOU

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Benin : € 50,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2018 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRAINAGE EAUX PLUVIALES COTONOU
Related public register
27/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DRAINAGE EAUX PLUVIALES COTONOU - Link to EIE
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DRAINAGE EAUX PLUVIALES COTONOU - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social (EIES) Approfondie
Related press
Benin: EIB provides EUR 50m in financing for Cotonou's stormwater management programme

Summary sheet

Release date
22 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2018
20180092
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DRAINAGE EAUX PLUVIALES COTONOU
MINISTERE DU CADRE DE VIE ET DU DEVELOPPEMENT DURABLE - REPUBLIQUE DU BENIN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 128 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of a storm water retention pond as well as disposal infrastructures in the city of Cotonou, Benin.

The proposed operation aims at the extension and upgrade of the storm water drainage system in the city of Cotonou. Thereby the operation will support sustainable growth and improve wellbeing and health and environment outcomes. The proposed operation is fully aligned with the Cotonou Agreement and it is eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and/or point (c) common interest. It is also in line with the government action programme (PAG) spanning 2016-2021 that aims at improving the living conditions of Benin, to create jobs and to revive the economy sustainably.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will have a positive impact on public health by reducing the flooding of houses and the stagnation of rainwater in urban areas. Inside the EU, the project components would be categorised under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/20/EU and therefore would be subject to environmental screening to define if an EIA would be required according to the relevant competent authority. In most cases, wastewater networks in urban areas are screened out. The Bank will assess the social aspects of the project during appraisal to ensure adherence to its social standards. Climate change aspects will be futher examined during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will b done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRAINAGE EAUX PLUVIALES COTONOU
27/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DRAINAGE EAUX PLUVIALES COTONOU - Link to EIE
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DRAINAGE EAUX PLUVIALES COTONOU - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social (EIES) Approfondie
Other links
Related press
Benin: EIB provides EUR 50m in financing for Cotonou's stormwater management programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRAINAGE EAUX PLUVIALES COTONOU
Publication Date
18 Dec 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85769523
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180092
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Benin
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DRAINAGE EAUX PLUVIALES COTONOU - Link to EIE
Publication Date
27 Jul 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95596106
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180092
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Benin
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DRAINAGE EAUX PLUVIALES COTONOU - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social (EIES) Approfondie
Publication Date
17 Jul 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
144070155
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180092
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Benin
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRAINAGE EAUX PLUVIALES COTONOU
Related public register
27/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DRAINAGE EAUX PLUVIALES COTONOU - Link to EIE
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DRAINAGE EAUX PLUVIALES COTONOU - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social (EIES) Approfondie
Other links
Summary sheet
DRAINAGE EAUX PLUVIALES COTONOU
Data sheet
DRAINAGE EAUX PLUVIALES COTONOU
Related press
Benin: EIB provides EUR 50m in financing for Cotonou's stormwater management programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Benin: EIB provides EUR 50m in financing for Cotonou's stormwater management programme
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRAINAGE EAUX PLUVIALES COTONOU
Related public register
27/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DRAINAGE EAUX PLUVIALES COTONOU - Link to EIE
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DRAINAGE EAUX PLUVIALES COTONOU - Rapport d'Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social (EIES) Approfondie

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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