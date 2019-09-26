DSB NEW TRAINS

Summary sheet
The project will finance the acquisition of new rolling stock (expected to be of minimum 100 electric multiple units) and associated equipment for the Danish railway network to replace existing outdated trains.
The replacement of the existing trains will allow to improve the service and meet future requirements. The new fleets will comply with all relevant technical specifications for interoperability: they will be more comfortable, energy-efficient and produce less carbon emissions. The new fleet is part of a programme of sector wide works including new infrastructure (electrification and signaling) and rolling stock for various parts of the network.
The investment proposed under the project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as manufacturing of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitants Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops, depots or infrastructure) and the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced rolling stock will be analysed during the appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain or even enlarge modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail.
The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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