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DSB NEW TRAINS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 600,000,000
Transport : € 600,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2022 : € 100,000,000
2/12/2020 : € 150,000,000
29/12/2021 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DSB NEW TRAINS
Related press
Denmark: EIB finances Danish railways
Related story
EU delivers: Denmark rail goes electric

Summary sheet

Release date
26 September 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/12/2020
20180089
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DSB NEW TRAINS
DSB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 600 million
EUR 1340 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the acquisition of new rolling stock (expected to be of minimum 100 electric multiple units) and associated equipment for the Danish railway network to replace existing outdated trains.

The replacement of the existing trains will allow to improve the service and meet future requirements. The new fleets will comply with all relevant technical specifications for interoperability: they will be more comfortable, energy-efficient and produce less carbon emissions. The new fleet is part of a programme of sector wide works including new infrastructure (electrification and signaling) and rolling stock for various parts of the network.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment proposed under the project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as manufacturing of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitants Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops, depots or infrastructure) and the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced rolling stock will be analysed during the appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain or even enlarge modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DSB NEW TRAINS
Other links
Related press
Denmark: EIB finances Danish railways

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DSB NEW TRAINS
Publication Date
21 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92314740
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180089
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DSB NEW TRAINS
Other links
Summary sheet
DSB NEW TRAINS
Data sheet
DSB NEW TRAINS
Related press
Denmark: EIB finances Danish railways
Related story
EU delivers: Denmark rail goes electric

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Denmark: EIB finances Danish railways
Related story
EU delivers: Denmark rail goes electric
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DSB NEW TRAINS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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