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RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 560,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 560,000,000
Energy : € 560,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/11/2018 : € 80,000,000
7/12/2018 : € 80,000,000
1/08/2019 : € 80,000,000
15/11/2018 : € 160,000,000
1/08/2019 : € 160,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II - Résumé Non Technique - Longueil
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II - Résumé Non Technique - Saint Secondin
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II

Summary sheet

Release date
1 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/11/2018
20180086
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II
PRIVATE ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 560 million
EUR 1120 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of linked risk-sharing and intermediated lending in support of mid-sized onshore wind and solar photovoltaic projects in France.

This project aims to contribute to renewable energy targets in France and the European Union.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediaries (FIs) to be selected to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally-relevant information.

The Bank will require the FIs to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II - Résumé Non Technique - Longueil
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II - Résumé Non Technique - Saint Secondin
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II
21/09/2018 - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II
Publication Date
15 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84091064
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180086
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II - Résumé Non Technique - Longueil
Publication Date
11 Jul 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156681236
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180086
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II - Résumé Non Technique - Saint Secondin
Publication Date
11 Jul 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156685074
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180086
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190632905
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180086
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86764554
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180086
Last update
21 Sep 2018
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II - Résumé Non Technique - Longueil
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II - Résumé Non Technique - Saint Secondin
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II
Other links
Summary sheet
RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II
Data sheet
RENEWABLE ENERGY RISK SHARING FRANCE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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