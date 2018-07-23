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SANTANDER RISK SHARING LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 250,000,000
Credit lines : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/07/2018 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - SANTANDER RISK SHARING LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
Related press
Spain: EIB and Bankia provide EUR 150 million to finance investment by small businesses

Summary sheet

Release date
28 August 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2018
20180080
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SANTANDER RISK SHARING LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
BANCO SANTANDER SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a de-linked, funded risk-sharing operation to support new small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and mid-cap lending in Spain.

This project will improve competitiveness and access to finance at favourable conditions for SMEs and mid-caps in Spain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
21/09/2018 - SANTANDER RISK SHARING LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and Bankia provide EUR 150 million to finance investment by small businesses

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - SANTANDER RISK SHARING LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86326440
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180080
Last update
21 Sep 2018
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - SANTANDER RISK SHARING LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
Other links
Summary sheet
SANTANDER RISK SHARING LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
Data sheet
SANTANDER RISK SHARING LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
Related press
Spain: EIB and Bankia provide EUR 150 million to finance investment by small businesses

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and Bankia provide EUR 150 million to finance investment by small businesses
Other links
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - SANTANDER RISK SHARING LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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