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SG FINANS CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 180,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Norway : € 180,000,000
Credit lines : € 180,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/08/2018 : € 90,000,000
29/11/2019 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related press
Norway: SG Finans to support climate investment with EIB credit line
Related press
Norway: SG Finans to start a new round of Climate Action lending with EIB support

Summary sheet

Release date
16 March 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/08/2018
20180063
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SG FINANS CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
SG FINANS AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 180 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a loan to SG Finans AS focused on supporting low-carbon transport modes and equipment leasing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps and public and private sector entities in Norway.

This intermediated loan will improve competitiveness and access to finance at favourable conditions for SMEs, mid-caps, public and private sector entities in Norway, with a significant climate action component.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Other links
Related press
Norway: SG Finans to support climate investment with EIB credit line
Related press
Norway: SG Finans to start a new round of Climate Action lending with EIB support

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Norway: SG Finans to support climate investment with EIB credit line
Related press
Norway: SG Finans to start a new round of Climate Action lending with EIB support
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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