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POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 170,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 170,000,000
Education : € 25,500,000
Services : € 144,500,000
Signature date(s)
16/07/2019 : € 25,500,000
16/07/2019 : € 144,500,000
Other links
Related public register
11/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES III
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES III
Related press
Poland: EIB support for public research and development programmes

Summary sheet

Release date
26 February 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/07/2019
20180054
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES III
REPUBLIQUE DE POLOGNE - MINISTRY OF SCIENCE AND HIGHER EDUCATION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 170 million
EUR 381 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will co-finance key scientific activities undertaken by the research institutes affiliated to the Polish Academy of Sciences (PAS) in 2019 and 2020. Established in 1952, the PAS is a public law body and a scientific institution headquartered in Warsaw. It operates 72 research institutes and units located in the capital city and in other urban centres such as Gdansk, Gliwice, Krakow, Lodz, Lublin, Poznan and Wroclaw.

The scope of the financed R&D activities mainly concern activities classified as basic research, but excludes capital expenditures on infrastructure and major scientific equipment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As the operation is financing intangible scientific activities (mainly salaries of R&D staff, literature and digital resources), it does not fall under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The research conducted by the PAS institutes and units addresses different fields and potential environmental issues such as the handling of toxic substances and studies with live animals. The EIB will verify the Promoter's standards and principles in this respect, in particular the adherence to the relevant EU Directives (Seveso, Directive 2010/63/EU for the protection of animals).

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
11/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES III
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES III
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB support for public research and development programmes

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES III
Publication Date
11 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86763596
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180054
Sector(s)
Education
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES III
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151073045
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180054
Sector(s)
Education
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES III
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES III
Other links
Summary sheet
POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES III
Data sheet
POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES III
Related press
Poland: EIB support for public research and development programmes

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB support for public research and development programmes
Other links
Related public register
11/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES III
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES III

Photogallery

EIB support for public research and development programmes in Poland
Polish Academy of Sciences III
©Polish Academy of Sciences

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications