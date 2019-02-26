Polish Academy of Sciences III

Summary sheet
The project will co-finance key scientific activities undertaken by the research institutes affiliated to the Polish Academy of Sciences (PAS) in 2019 and 2020. Established in 1952, the PAS is a public law body and a scientific institution headquartered in Warsaw. It operates 72 research institutes and units located in the capital city and in other urban centres such as Gdansk, Gliwice, Krakow, Lodz, Lublin, Poznan and Wroclaw.
The scope of the financed R&D activities mainly concern activities classified as basic research, but excludes capital expenditures on infrastructure and major scientific equipment.
As the operation is financing intangible scientific activities (mainly salaries of R&D staff, literature and digital resources), it does not fall under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The research conducted by the PAS institutes and units addresses different fields and potential environmental issues such as the handling of toxic substances and studies with live animals. The EIB will verify the Promoter's standards and principles in this respect, in particular the adherence to the relevant EU Directives (Seveso, Directive 2010/63/EU for the protection of animals).
The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
Photogallery
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.