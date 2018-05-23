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WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 27,834,108.99
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 27,834,108.99
Urban development : € 27,834,108.99
Signature date(s)
5/09/2018 : € 13,873,153.13
22/11/2019 : € 13,960,955.86
Other links
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
Related press
Poland: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB loan for the revitalisation of Walbrzych, a former mining town

Summary sheet

Release date
23 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/09/2018
20180047
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
CITY OF WALBRZYCH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 120 million (EUR 28 million)
PLN 245 million (EUR 57 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project is a framework loan to co-finance investments identified by the promoter and contributing to the Sustainable Development Strategy of the city of Walbrzych in Poland by 2020. Eligible schemes will involve investments in urban renewal, energy efficiency, roads and social housing. Walbrzych's revitalisation efforts are guided by the city's Revitalisation Plan 2016-2025. Additionally, the revitalisation of the social housing stock is supported by a special pilot programme from the Polish Ministry of Development. Walbrzych along with Lodz and Bytom were identified as areas requiring special attention and - due to social and economic problems - additional governmental support.

This project will revitalise urban areas in Walbrzych, promote sustainable urban development using energy-efficient measures and reduce energy consumption.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The schemes implemented under the Framework Loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment, by reducing energy consumption, promoting sustainable urban development, and reducing emissions from car use by improving the road network and favouring public transport. Some of the schemes may, however fall under Annex I or Annex II of the 2011/92/EU Directive, or be located in areas forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Bird Directive 79/409/EEC). The Bank will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
21/09/2018 - WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
Other links
Related press
Poland: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB loan for the revitalisation of Walbrzych, a former mining town

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
Publication Date
15 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84475843
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180047
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86438115
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180047
Last update
21 Sep 2018
Sector(s)
Urban development
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
Other links
Summary sheet
WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
Data sheet
WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
Related press
Poland: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB loan for the revitalisation of Walbrzych, a former mining town

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB loan for the revitalisation of Walbrzych, a former mining town
Other links
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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