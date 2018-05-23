WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The proposed project is a framework loan to co-finance investments identified by the promoter and contributing to the Sustainable Development Strategy of the city of Walbrzych in Poland by 2020. Eligible schemes will involve investments in urban renewal, energy efficiency, roads and social housing. Walbrzych's revitalisation efforts are guided by the city's Revitalisation Plan 2016-2025. Additionally, the revitalisation of the social housing stock is supported by a special pilot programme from the Polish Ministry of Development. Walbrzych along with Lodz and Bytom were identified as areas requiring special attention and - due to social and economic problems - additional governmental support.
This project will revitalise urban areas in Walbrzych, promote sustainable urban development using energy-efficient measures and reduce energy consumption.
The schemes implemented under the Framework Loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment, by reducing energy consumption, promoting sustainable urban development, and reducing emissions from car use by improving the road network and favouring public transport. Some of the schemes may, however fall under Annex I or Annex II of the 2011/92/EU Directive, or be located in areas forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Bird Directive 79/409/EEC). The Bank will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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