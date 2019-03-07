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ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 53,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovenia : € 53,000,000
Energy : € 53,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/11/2019 : € 22,000,000
12/05/2020 : € 31,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA II
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA II
Related press
Slovenia: EIB lends EUR 31 million to Slovenian Elektro Maribor to increase reliability of electricity distribution in North East Slovenia

Summary sheet

Release date
7 March 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/11/2019
20180037
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA II
ELEKTRO PRIMORSKA PODETJA ZA DISTRIBUCIJO ELEKTRICNE ENERGIJE DD,ELEKTRO MARIBOR PODJETJE ZA DISTRIBUCIJO ELEKTRICNE ENERGIJE DD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 53 million
EUR 132 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The programme comprises investment schemes in the electricity distribution network in Slovenia over the 2019-2021 period. The programme includes network reinforcements, refursbishments in high, medium and low voltage networks, as well as the connection of new users and the integration of renewable energy generation.

The programme will allow each promoter to maintain or improve the reliability and quality standards of electricity supply, as well as connect new users including distributed renewable generation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme schemes are expected to have limited environmental consequences. Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The Bank will require each promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
27/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA II
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA II
Other links
Related press
Slovenia: EIB lends EUR 31 million to Slovenian Elektro Maribor to increase reliability of electricity distribution in North East Slovenia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA II
Publication Date
27 Sep 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92430771
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA II
Publication Date
27 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
170980827
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA II
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA II
Other links
Summary sheet
ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA II
Data sheet
ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA II
Related press
Slovenia: EIB lends EUR 31 million to Slovenian Elektro Maribor to increase reliability of electricity distribution in North East Slovenia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovenia: EIB lends EUR 31 million to Slovenian Elektro Maribor to increase reliability of electricity distribution in North East Slovenia
Other links
Related public register
27/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA II
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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