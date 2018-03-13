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EUROFIDEME 4 FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 7,500,000
France : € 33,750,000
Transport : € 7,500,000
Energy : € 67,500,000
Signature date(s)
25/10/2018 : € 375,000
25/10/2018 : € 375,000
25/10/2018 : € 1,687,500
25/10/2018 : € 1,687,500
25/10/2018 : € 1,687,500
25/10/2018 : € 1,687,500
25/10/2018 : € 3,375,000
25/10/2018 : € 3,375,000
25/10/2018 : € 15,187,500
25/10/2018 : € 15,187,500
25/10/2018 : € 15,187,500
25/10/2018 : € 15,187,500
Other links
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROFIDEME 4 FUND
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROFIDEME 4 FUND
Related EFSI register
07/02/2020 - EUROFIDEME 4 FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
13 March 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/10/2018
20180029
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EUROFIDEME 4 FUND
MIROVA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 500 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Transport - Transportation and storage
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an equity fund targeting renewable energy generation, energy storage and electrical vehicle charging infrastructure investments.

The fund's strategy is to capture long-term market opportunities driven by the transformation occurring in both European and global energy markets. The fund is (i) targeting investments in renewable energy projects, (ii) enabling infrastructure for renewable energy, such as flexible generation and storage as well as interconnection and transmission and iii) targeting investments in electric vehicles and their charging infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the fund's underlying infrastructure investments will either require a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) or a screening decision by the national competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required or not. The Bank will require the fund to ensure that its underlying investments respect the relevant EU directives and the environmental and social standards of the Bank.

The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant directives. Most, if not all, of the projects financed by the fund are expected not to be subject to public procurement procedures as outlined in Directive 2004/17/EC or 2014/25/EU where applicable.

Related documents
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROFIDEME 4 FUND
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROFIDEME 4 FUND
07/02/2020 - EUROFIDEME 4 FUND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROFIDEME 4 FUND
Publication Date
10 Nov 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151756251
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180029
Sector(s)
Transport
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
EU Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROFIDEME 4 FUND
Publication Date
10 Nov 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84317399
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180029
Sector(s)
Transport
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
EU Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROFIDEME 4 FUND
Publication Date
7 Feb 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86573000
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180029
Last update
7 Feb 2020
Sector(s)
Transport, Energy
Countries
France, EU Countries, Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUROFIDEME 4 FUND
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUROFIDEME 4 FUND
Related EFSI register
07/02/2020 - EUROFIDEME 4 FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
EUROFIDEME 4 FUND
Data sheet
EUROFIDEME 4 FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications