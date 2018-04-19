IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT II

Summary sheet
The project involves the construction of a passenger/vehicle ferry for the Irish Ferries' fleet - Irish Continental Group (ICG). The new vessel will provide additional capacity that is better adapted to demand from freight and passengers on the routes operated by the promoter. It will be constructed and operated in compliance with specifications and regulations from the European Union and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). The vessel will also be constructed to EU environmental standards and certified for operations within the EU's emission control areas. The ship is scheduled for operations on the promoter's Irish Sea and Dublin-Cherbourg routes. The vessel will be constructed in the Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft shipyard located in Flensburg, Germany. This project is the second project under the Bank's Green Shipping Programme Loan (2015-0742), which was approved by the Board of Directors in 2016.
The project will result in the construction and operation of one cruise ferry with the capacity for 5 610 metres of freight lane and 1 800 passengers and crew.
The project would enable the promoter to reduce pollution and emissions through the modernisation of its fleet.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement. The Bank will, however, review the promoter's processes during the project's due diligence. The promoter has conducted its procurement process via a number of well-established shipyards.
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