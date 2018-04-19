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IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 80,000,000
Transport : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/06/2018 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT II
Related press
Ireland: EUR 155 million EIB support for investment in two new cruise ferries by Irish Continental Group
Parent project
GREEN SHIPPING PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
19 April 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/06/2018
20180024
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT II
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 172 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves the construction of a passenger/vehicle ferry for the Irish Ferries' fleet - Irish Continental Group (ICG). The new vessel will provide additional capacity that is better adapted to demand from freight and passengers on the routes operated by the promoter. It will be constructed and operated in compliance with specifications and regulations from the European Union and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). The vessel will also be constructed to EU environmental standards and certified for operations within the EU's emission control areas. The ship is scheduled for operations on the promoter's Irish Sea and Dublin-Cherbourg routes. The vessel will be constructed in the Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft shipyard located in Flensburg, Germany. This project is the second project under the Bank's Green Shipping Programme Loan (2015-0742), which was approved by the Board of Directors in 2016.

The project will result in the construction and operation of one cruise ferry with the capacity for 5 610 metres of freight lane and 1 800 passengers and crew.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project would enable the promoter to reduce pollution and emissions through the modernisation of its fleet.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement. The Bank will, however, review the promoter's processes during the project's due diligence. The promoter has conducted its procurement process via a number of well-established shipyards.

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT II
Related projects
Parent project
GREEN SHIPPING PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Related press
Ireland: EUR 155 million EIB support for investment in two new cruise ferries by Irish Continental Group

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT II
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83770946
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180024
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT II
Other links
Summary sheet
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT II
Data sheet
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT II
Related press
Ireland: EUR 155 million EIB support for investment in two new cruise ferries by Irish Continental Group
Parent project
GREEN SHIPPING PROGRAMME LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: EUR 155 million EIB support for investment in two new cruise ferries by Irish Continental Group
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT II
Parent project
GREEN SHIPPING PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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