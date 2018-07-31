Berlin Forschung III

Summary sheet
The project co-finances the operating expenditures specifically for R&D activities incurred by the beneficiary organisations during 2019. These expenditures cover the salaries of qualified research personnel, in proportion to the time that they dedicate to research. The financing excludes administration costs and other operating expenditures not related to the performance of R&D activities. The project also excludes capital expenditure and all private R&D expenditure by business enterprises.
The project aims to strengthen research in Berlin.
The project concerns public research to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised for the same purpose and not expecting materially to change current research and development (R&D) practices at these institutions. The project will therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. The project may also include research activities on live animals for scientific purposes. The compliance of the promoter's standards and methodologies with Directive 2010/63/EU will be verified during the appraisal. Full environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.