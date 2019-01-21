Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BELARUS UTILITY SERVICES MODERNIZATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 66,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belarus : € 66,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 66,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/07/2019 : € 66,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELARUS UTILITY SERVICES MODERNIZATION

Summary sheet

Release date
21 January 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/07/2019
20180014
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BELARUS UTILITY SERVICES MODERNIZATION
MINISTRY OF HOUSING AND UTILITIES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 66 million
EUR 132 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of small-scale investments in the water supply and wastewater treatment sectors in Belarus.

The project envisages to address the critical needs of the water supply and sanitation services through upgrading, reconstruction or extension of water supply and wastewater collection infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project schemes to be financed will be designed to reduce the negative environmental impacts of discharging untreated wastewater in line with the applicable legislation. The schemes will also be implemented in line with relevant legislation and also in accordance with EIB's social and environmental standards.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
21/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELARUS UTILITY SERVICES MODERNIZATION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELARUS UTILITY SERVICES MODERNIZATION
Publication Date
21 Mar 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86639534
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180014
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Belarus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELARUS UTILITY SERVICES MODERNIZATION
Other links
Summary sheet
BELARUS UTILITY SERVICES MODERNIZATION
Data sheet
BELARUS UTILITY SERVICES MODERNIZATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications