BELARUS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY SCALE-UP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The project consists of investment in biomass-based heat generators, district heating grid modernisation and thermal renovation of multi apartment buildings.
Scale up renewable wood biomass utilisation and efficient energy use in space heating of multi-apartment buildings in selected urban localities in Belarus.
All project's components are expected to be operated and implemented in conformity with applicable national and EU environmental legislations. The project is not expected to have a significant negative impact on the environment. Some project components may be subject to the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA). The project will be implemented in line with EIB environmental standards.
All project contracts will be co-financed by EIB and the World Bank. Both IFIs agreed that the World Bank will carry out the supervision of procurement operations on behalf of the two institutions in accordance with Principles of Collaboration signed by both parties.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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