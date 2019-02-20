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BELARUS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY SCALE-UP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belarus : € 90,000,000
Urban development : € 27,360,000
Energy : € 62,640,000
Signature date(s)
22/11/2019 : € 27,360,000
22/11/2019 : € 62,640,000
Other links
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELARUS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY SCALE-UP
Related press
Belarus: EIB supports energy efficiency and small businesses

Summary sheet

Release date
20 February 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/11/2019
20180013
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BELARUS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY SCALE-UP
STATE COMMITTEE FOR STANDARDIZATION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
EUR 180 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of investment in biomass-based heat generators, district heating grid modernisation and thermal renovation of multi apartment buildings.

Scale up renewable wood biomass utilisation and efficient energy use in space heating of multi-apartment buildings in selected urban localities in Belarus.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All project's components are expected to be operated and implemented in conformity with applicable national and EU environmental legislations. The project is not expected to have a significant negative impact on the environment. Some project components may be subject to the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA). The project will be implemented in line with EIB environmental standards.

All project contracts will be co-financed by EIB and the World Bank. Both IFIs agreed that the World Bank will carry out the supervision of procurement operations on behalf of the two institutions in accordance with Principles of Collaboration signed by both parties.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELARUS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY SCALE-UP
Other links
Related press
Belarus: EIB supports energy efficiency and small businesses

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELARUS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY SCALE-UP
Publication Date
3 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88779203
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180013
Sector(s)
Urban development
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Belarus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELARUS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY SCALE-UP
Other links
Summary sheet
BELARUS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY SCALE-UP
Data sheet
BELARUS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY SCALE-UP
Related press
Belarus: EIB supports energy efficiency and small businesses

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belarus: EIB supports energy efficiency and small businesses
Other links
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELARUS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY SCALE-UP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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