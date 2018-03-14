Velatia RDI & Investments

Summary sheet
The project covers the promoter's investment inside the EU in the period 2018 – 2020 and is composed by its research, development and innovation (RDI) activities, capital expenditures and working capital.
The investments are mainly targeting the promoter's innovation activities in the area of power transmission and distribution. The objective is to further improve the efficiency and environmental sustainability of electric energy grids, supported by a higher degree of automation and digitalisation. Some of the investments are also dedicated to the promoter's operational needs for new equipment and working capital.
The project activities will be carried out in existing facilities that will not change their already authorised scope due to the project. Hence, there are no significant negative environmental impacts expected. Environmental aspects will be assed in detail during the appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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