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VELATIA RDI & INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 32,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 3,250,000
Spain : € 29,250,000
Industry : € 32,500,000
Signature date(s)
23/07/2018 : € 3,250,000
23/07/2018 : € 29,250,000
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VELATIA RDI & INVESTMENTS
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VELATIA RDI & INVESTMENTS
Related press
Spain: Innovation and climate action - EIB finances Velatia Group’s RDI strategy with EUR 32.5 million loan under Juncker Plan
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Summary sheet

Release date
14 March 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2018
20180009
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VELATIA RDI & INVESTMENTS
MAIRANA XXI SL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 32 million
EUR 88 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project covers the promoter's investment inside the EU in the period 2018 – 2020 and is composed by its research, development and innovation (RDI) activities, capital expenditures and working capital.

The investments are mainly targeting the promoter's innovation activities in the area of power transmission and distribution. The objective is to further improve the efficiency and environmental sustainability of electric energy grids, supported by a higher degree of automation and digitalisation. Some of the investments are also dedicated to the promoter's operational needs for new equipment and working capital.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities will be carried out in existing facilities that will not change their already authorised scope due to the project. Hence, there are no significant negative environmental impacts expected. Environmental aspects will be assed in detail during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VELATIA RDI & INVESTMENTS
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VELATIA RDI & INVESTMENTS
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN
Other links
Related press
Spain: Innovation and climate action - EIB finances Velatia Group’s RDI strategy with EUR 32.5 million loan under Juncker Plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VELATIA RDI & INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
18 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83490671
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180009
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VELATIA RDI & INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151338238
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180009
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VELATIA RDI & INVESTMENTS
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VELATIA RDI & INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
VELATIA RDI & INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
VELATIA RDI & INVESTMENTS
Related press
Spain: Innovation and climate action - EIB finances Velatia Group’s RDI strategy with EUR 32.5 million loan under Juncker Plan
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Innovation and climate action - EIB finances Velatia Group’s RDI strategy with EUR 32.5 million loan under Juncker Plan
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VELATIA RDI & INVESTMENTS
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VELATIA RDI & INVESTMENTS
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN

Photogallery

From left to right, J. Ormazabal, Velatia´s CEO and EIB Vice President E. Navarro
Velatia RDI & Investments
Photographer: Mercedes Landete
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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