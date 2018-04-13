Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 275,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 275,000,000
Urban development : € 275,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/11/2018 : € 275,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG III

Summary sheet

Release date
13 April 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/11/2018
20180008
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG III
LAND BRANDENBURG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 275 million
EUR 590 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed Framework Loan will be the third social housing operation in the region of Brandenburg with the counterpart Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB). The operation concerns the financing of the ILB's social housing programmes. The investments will include renovation and construction of social housing units throughout local authorities, social housing associations, municipal housing associations and housing cooperatives in Brandenburg.

The proposed operation is expected to comprise comprehensive retrofitting and the adaption of existing social housing units as well as some possible construction or reconstruction of rented social housing. The investments will need to satisfy the EIB's eligibility criteria for urban renewal and sustainable communities. The housing investments are anticipated to form part of specific local integrated urban development plans (Integrierte Stadtentwicklungskonzepte - INSEKs).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU directives will be verified during appraisal: Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the housing investments will be reviewed during the project's appraisal. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Comments

under appraisal

Related documents
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG III
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82807915
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180008
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG III
Other links
Summary sheet
SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG III
Data sheet
SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN BRANDENBURG III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications