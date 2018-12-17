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SG AFRIQUE CENTRALE FACILITE DE FINANCEMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Chad : € 10,000,000
Cameroon : € 15,000,000
Congo : € 15,000,000
Credit lines : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/08/2020 : € 10,000,000
7/09/2020 : € 15,000,000
31/08/2020 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related press
Cameroon: Société Générale and EIB unlock 10 billion FCFA support for SME investment
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Chad: EIB supports digital growth, private sector investment and trade
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Chad: Société Générale Chad and EIB provide credit line of nearly CFAF 6.5 billion for the development of SMEs
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A real stress test

Summary sheet

Release date
17 December 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/08/2020
20170975
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SG AFRIQUE CENTRALE FACILITE DE FINANCEMENT
SOCIETE GENERALE CAMEROUN,SOCIETE GENERALE CONGO,SOCIETE GENERALE TCHAD SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a regional credit facility with three Central African subsidiaries of Group Société Générale dedicated to the financing of private enterprises in the region with the objective to develop the local private sector.

The project will help the financing of small and medium projects carried out by private enterprises (mostly small and medium sized enterprises).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Other links
Related press
Cameroon: Société Générale and EIB unlock 10 billion FCFA support for SME investment
Related press
Chad: EIB supports digital growth, private sector investment and trade
Related press
Chad: Société Générale Chad and EIB provide credit line of nearly CFAF 6.5 billion for the development of SMEs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Cameroon: Société Générale and EIB unlock 10 billion FCFA support for SME investment
Related press
Chad: EIB supports digital growth, private sector investment and trade
Related press
Chad: Société Générale Chad and EIB provide credit line of nearly CFAF 6.5 billion for the development of SMEs
Related story
A real stress test
Other links

Photogallery

Mme. Mareme Mbaye Ndiaye, Directeur General, Société Générale Cameroon and M. Nikolaos Milianitis, Head of the EIB Regional Representation to Central Africa exchange contracts for new agreement to support private sector investment across Cameroon.
SG Afrique Centrale Facilité de Financement
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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