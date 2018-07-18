BAKHENG WATER SUPPLY PROJECT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Construction of Bakheng Water Treatment Plant (WTP), in the northern outskirts of Phnom Penh. The intake will be located on the west bank of the Mekong River.
The proposed operation, which will be extended under the ELM 2014-2020 mandate, will contribute to the social and economic infrastructure (i.e. improving potable water production and distribution) and environmental sustainability in Cambodia.
The proposed investments will focus on increasing the capacity of systems and expanding water service coverage with direct positive impact to people's livelihoods and the environment. Where required, full environmental impact assessments (EIAs) will be carried out as well as any required environmental and social management plans (ESMPs). Details will be assessed during appraisal.
The Promoter will be required to implement the project in accordance with AFD procurement rules and procedures, and in compliance with the requirements and standards agreed between EIB and AFD for projects under the Mutual Reliance Initiative for operations outside the EU, as foreseen in the Bank's Guide to Procurement. In particular, calls for international tenders will be published in the OJEU in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
Videos
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.