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BAKHENG WATER SUPPLY PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 101,492,335.37
Countries
Sector(s)
Cambodia : € 101,492,335.37
Water, sewerage : € 101,492,335.37
Signature date(s)
23/12/2020 : € 12,700,000
18/12/2018 : € 35,158,653.42
18/06/2019 : € 53,633,681.95
(*) Including a € 12,700,000 Investment Grants provided by the ASIAN INVESTMENT FACILITY
Other links
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAKHENG WATER SUPPLY PROJECT
Related press
Cambodia: Bringing clean drinking water to 2.5 million people
Related press
Cambodia: the EU grants EUR 12.7 million to deliver safe, drinking water to some of Phnom Penh's poorest neighbourhoods

Summary sheet

Release date
18 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2018
20170965
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BAKHENG WATER SUPPLY PROJECT
PHNOM PENH WATER SUPPLY AUTHORITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 115 million (EUR 98 million)
USD 247 million (EUR 211 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Construction of Bakheng Water Treatment Plant (WTP), in the northern outskirts of Phnom Penh. The intake will be located on the west bank of the Mekong River.

The proposed operation, which will be extended under the ELM 2014-2020 mandate, will contribute to the social and economic infrastructure (i.e. improving potable water production and distribution) and environmental sustainability in Cambodia.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed investments will focus on increasing the capacity of systems and expanding water service coverage with direct positive impact to people's livelihoods and the environment. Where required, full environmental impact assessments (EIAs) will be carried out as well as any required environmental and social management plans (ESMPs). Details will be assessed during appraisal.

The Promoter will be required to implement the project in accordance with AFD procurement rules and procedures, and in compliance with the requirements and standards agreed between EIB and AFD for projects under the Mutual Reliance Initiative for operations outside the EU, as foreseen in the Bank's Guide to Procurement. In particular, calls for international tenders will be published in the OJEU in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAKHENG WATER SUPPLY PROJECT
Other links
Related press
Cambodia: Bringing clean drinking water to 2.5 million people
Related press
Cambodia: the EU grants EUR 12.7 million to deliver safe, drinking water to some of Phnom Penh's poorest neighbourhoods

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAKHENG WATER SUPPLY PROJECT
Publication Date
27 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84881933
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170965
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Cambodia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAKHENG WATER SUPPLY PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
BAKHENG WATER SUPPLY PROJECT
Data sheet
BAKHENG WATER SUPPLY PROJECT
Related press
Cambodia: Bringing clean drinking water to 2.5 million people
Related press
Cambodia: the EU grants EUR 12.7 million to deliver safe, drinking water to some of Phnom Penh's poorest neighbourhoods

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Cambodia: Bringing clean drinking water to 2.5 million people
Related press
Cambodia: the EU grants EUR 12.7 million to deliver safe, drinking water to some of Phnom Penh's poorest neighbourhoods
Other links
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAKHENG WATER SUPPLY PROJECT

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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