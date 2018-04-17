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BOELS CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 10,000,000
The Netherlands : € 40,000,000
Services : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/07/2019 : € 10,000,000
22/07/2019 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOELS CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOELS CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
Related press
Netherlands: Juncker Plan - Boels Rental to get EUR 50 million European loan
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN BENELUX

Summary sheet

Release date
17 April 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/07/2019
20170947
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BOELS CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
BOELS TOPHOLDING BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Administrative and support service activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the 2018 investments in new rental equipment in the EU by an innovative mid-cap. The main customer segments are within the construction sector, but the customer base also includes installation companies, industrial plants, shipyards, energy and utilities, national and local authorities, event organisers and private households.

The objective is to support an innovative EU mid-cap company, focused on construction machinery and equipment rentals and modular space rental in the Belgian, Dutch, Luxembourgish (BENELUX) and German, Austrian, Swiss (DACH) markets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns capital expenditures on new rental equipment; the rental activities will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOELS CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOELS CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN BENELUX
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: Juncker Plan - Boels Rental to get EUR 50 million European loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOELS CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82433595
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170947
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOELS CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
Publication Date
15 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122370009
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170947
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOELS CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOELS CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
BOELS CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
Data sheet
BOELS CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
Related press
Netherlands: Juncker Plan - Boels Rental to get EUR 50 million European loan
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN BENELUX

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: Juncker Plan - Boels Rental to get EUR 50 million European loan
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOELS CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
Related public register
15/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOELS CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN BENELUX

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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