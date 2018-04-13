Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CRAFT - CLIMATE RESILIENCE SOLUTIONS FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 24,379,232.5
Sector(s)
Services : € 24,379,232.5
Signature date(s)
11/12/2019 : € 4,875,846.5
11/12/2019 : € 9,751,693
11/12/2019 : € 9,751,693
Other links
Related public register
06/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CRAFT - CLIMATE RESILIENCE SOLUTIONS FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
13 April 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2019
20170945
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CRAFT - CLIMATE RESILIENCE SOLUTIONS FUND
LIGHTSMITH RESILIENCE SOLUTIONS I LLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 27 million (EUR 24 million)
USD 250 million (EUR 219 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

CRAFT is an investment fund targeting private companies providing climate resilience solutions in order to drive adaptation to Climate Change. Companies will operate in or develop climate solutions for developing countries. The Fund, domiciled in Luxembourg, has a target size of USD 250m and is managed by Lightsmith Resilience Partners.

CRAFT would be the first EIB-supported investment fund dedicated to climate change adaptation and climate-resilience solutions. It is targeting private companies providing solutions to enhance adaptation and resilience to climate change, particularly for the benefit of developing countries and their vulnerable populations and livelihoods. With a generalist approach the fund will benefit projects in Asia, Africa and the Americas investing growth equity in companies that provide data, tech-enabled services and products to manage the risks and impacts amplified by climate change.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the Bank.

Not Applicable

Related documents
06/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CRAFT - CLIMATE RESILIENCE SOLUTIONS FUND
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CRAFT - CLIMATE RESILIENCE SOLUTIONS FUND
Publication Date
6 Mar 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88384169
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170945
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Africa
Regional - Asia
Regional - Latin America
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CRAFT - CLIMATE RESILIENCE SOLUTIONS FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
CRAFT - CLIMATE RESILIENCE SOLUTIONS FUND
Data sheet
CRAFT - CLIMATE RESILIENCE SOLUTIONS FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications