CRAFT - CLIMATE RESILIENCE SOLUTIONS FUND

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Summary sheet
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
CRAFT is an investment fund targeting private companies providing climate resilience solutions in order to drive adaptation to Climate Change. Companies will operate in or develop climate solutions for developing countries. The Fund, domiciled in Luxembourg, has a target size of USD 250m and is managed by Lightsmith Resilience Partners.
CRAFT would be the first EIB-supported investment fund dedicated to climate change adaptation and climate-resilience solutions. It is targeting private companies providing solutions to enhance adaptation and resilience to climate change, particularly for the benefit of developing countries and their vulnerable populations and livelihoods. With a generalist approach the fund will benefit projects in Asia, Africa and the Americas investing growth equity in companies that provide data, tech-enabled services and products to manage the risks and impacts amplified by climate change.
The fund's operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the Bank.
Not Applicable
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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