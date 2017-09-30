DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN V

Summary sheet
The project consists of financing the costs related to higher education studies in Hungary by providing loans to students through Diákhitel Központ Zrt. (Diákhitel).
The purpose of the project is to finance student loans for higher education students in public universities in Hungary. This is the fifth project with Diákhitel Kozpont Rt (hereafter Diákhitel) to assist students in financing higher education studies and improve access to tertiary education programmes. Eligible expenditures of the new scheme include tuition fees and living costs.
The project does not comprise any capital investment in new research infrastructure. In the light of this and its immaterial nature, the project does not fall under any of the annexes of the Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore does not need an Environmental Impact Assessment. The project will contribute to increased access to higher education for students who otherwise would not have the financial means. This student operation is therefore likely to generate positive effects, both at individual and societal level.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EC and/or 2014/23/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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