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DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN V

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 50,000,000
Education : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/09/2018 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN V
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN V
Related press
Hungary: EIB commits EUR 400 million to cohesion projects; signs two new deals under the Juncker Plan

Summary sheet

Release date
6 March 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/09/2018
20170930
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN V
DIAKHITEL KOZPONT ZRT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of financing the costs related to higher education studies in Hungary by providing loans to students through Diákhitel Központ Zrt. (Diákhitel).

The purpose of the project is to finance student loans for higher education students in public universities in Hungary. This is the fifth project with Diákhitel Kozpont Rt (hereafter Diákhitel) to assist students in financing higher education studies and improve access to tertiary education programmes. Eligible expenditures of the new scheme include tuition fees and living costs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project does not comprise any capital investment in new research infrastructure. In the light of this and its immaterial nature, the project does not fall under any of the annexes of the Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore does not need an Environmental Impact Assessment. The project will contribute to increased access to higher education for students who otherwise would not have the financial means. This student operation is therefore likely to generate positive effects, both at individual and societal level.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EC and/or 2014/23/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
02/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN V
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN V
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB commits EUR 400 million to cohesion projects; signs two new deals under the Juncker Plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN V
Publication Date
2 Oct 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85053485
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170930
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN V
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149863282
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170930
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN V
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN V
Other links
Summary sheet
DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN V
Data sheet
DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN V
Related press
Hungary: EIB commits EUR 400 million to cohesion projects; signs two new deals under the Juncker Plan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB commits EUR 400 million to cohesion projects; signs two new deals under the Juncker Plan
Other links
Related public register
02/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN V
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIAKHITEL - STUDENT LOAN V

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications