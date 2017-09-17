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SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 262,467,397.38
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 262,467,397.38
Energy : € 262,467,397.38
Signature date(s)
30/11/2018 : € 12,467,397.38
30/11/2018 : € 12,467,397.38
30/11/2018 : € 12,997,670.54
30/11/2018 : € 224,534,932.08
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Milieueffectenrapport - Part 2 of 3
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Milieueffectenrapport - Part 1 of 3
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Milieueffectenrapport - Part 3 of 3
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS
Related EFSI register
25/03/2019 - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS
Related press
Belgium: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 250 million EU-financing for SeaMade offshore wind farm

Summary sheet

Release date
3 August 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/11/2018
20170917
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS
ENECO WIND BELGIUM SA,OTARY RS,ELECTRABEL SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 262 million
EUR 1346 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the construction of two offshore wind farms about 38 and 50 km off the Belgian coast, with a total installed power of up to 488 MW depending on the final design, and associated ancillary facilities, including inter-array cables, an offshore substation and export cable to connect to an offshore connection point to the national Belgian grid.

The development of offshore wind energy will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation, and contributes to the security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The project will further contribute to the Bank's transversal priority objectives for energy-sector lending related to renewable energy sources and climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is fully consented following an environmental impact assessment process including an appropriate assessment by the competent authority. With suitable mitigation measures in place, the project has no significant negative impact on the integrity of any nature conservation site.

The bank will verify at the appraisal whether the promoter is subject to EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU) on public procurement.

Related documents
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Milieueffectenrapport - Part 2 of 3
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Milieueffectenrapport - Part 1 of 3
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Milieueffectenrapport - Part 3 of 3
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS
25/03/2019 - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS
Other links
Related press
Belgium: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 250 million EU-financing for SeaMade offshore wind farm

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Milieueffectenrapport - Part 2 of 3
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88154340
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170917
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Milieueffectenrapport - Part 1 of 3
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88154339
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170917
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84197653
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170917
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Milieueffectenrapport - Part 3 of 3
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88159820
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170917
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184254367
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170917
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS
Publication Date
25 Mar 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86527720
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170917
Last update
25 Mar 2019
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Milieueffectenrapport - Part 2 of 3
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Milieueffectenrapport - Part 1 of 3
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Milieueffectenrapport - Part 3 of 3
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS
Related EFSI register
25/03/2019 - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS
Other links
Summary sheet
SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS
Data sheet
SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS
Related press
Belgium: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 250 million EU-financing for SeaMade offshore wind farm

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 250 million EU-financing for SeaMade offshore wind farm
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Milieueffectenrapport - Part 2 of 3
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Milieueffectenrapport - Part 1 of 3
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Milieueffectenrapport - Part 3 of 3
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS
Related EFSI register
25/03/2019 - SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Complaints mechanism

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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