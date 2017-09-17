SEAMADE NV-MERMAID & SEASTAR OFFSHORE WIND FARMS

Summary sheet
The project comprises the construction of two offshore wind farms about 38 and 50 km off the Belgian coast, with a total installed power of up to 488 MW depending on the final design, and associated ancillary facilities, including inter-array cables, an offshore substation and export cable to connect to an offshore connection point to the national Belgian grid.
The development of offshore wind energy will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation, and contributes to the security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The project will further contribute to the Bank's transversal priority objectives for energy-sector lending related to renewable energy sources and climate action.
The project is fully consented following an environmental impact assessment process including an appropriate assessment by the competent authority. With suitable mitigation measures in place, the project has no significant negative impact on the integrity of any nature conservation site.
The bank will verify at the appraisal whether the promoter is subject to EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU) on public procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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