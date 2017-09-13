WWTP GJILAN

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Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Construction of waste water treatment facility and rehabilitation of existing sewerage in the municipality of Gjilan in Kosovo.
The project will contribute to the improvement of public health and to the reduction of water pollution levels. The investment will improve living conditions and will ensure alignment with the EU standards. The operation will help build up economic and social resilience, placing priority on efficiency improvements. Further resilience impact is expected in terms of climate action.
The project has an overall positive environmental impact. The project's compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation will be verified during the appraisal.
Procurement procedures will be examined during the appraisal and compliance with the EIB Guide to Procurement will be required.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
The operation falls under the objectives of the Economic Resilience Initiative's Public Mandate. * This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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