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ENEL OPEN POWER EV CHARGING NETWORK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 10,000,000
Services : € 20,000,000
Transport : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/07/2018 : € 10,000,000
27/07/2018 : € 20,000,000
27/07/2018 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL OPEN POWER EV CHARGING NETWORK
Related press
Italy: Electric cars - EIB supports Enel's plan for 14,000 new charging stations

Summary sheet

Release date
22 February 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/07/2018
20170899
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENEL OPEN POWER EV CHARGING NETWORK
ENEL X SRL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 232 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Transport - Transportation and storage
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of Enel's Group electric vehicles' charging network throughout Italy over the period 2018-2022.

The project will support the accelerated deployment of electric vehicles and is expected to contribute to increased energy efficiency and a reduction in the emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) and other pollutants from motor vehicles.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns the installation of charging stations for electric vehicles. The environmental impact is expected to be temporary, related to the construction works and can be mitigated by incorporating appropriate measures in the relevant Environmental Management Plan. No Environmental Impact Assessment is expected to be performed for the project, as it falls outside the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The actual impacts, including potential negative impacts on sites of Natura conservation importance, and the planned mitigating and/or compensating measures will be reviewed during the appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to increased energy efficiency and a reduction in the emissions of GHG and other pollutants; these aspects will be further reviewed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation 2014/25/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Comments

The project will involve the installation of approximately 14 000 charging stations. The charging infrastructure will consist of 3.7-22 kW (slow, pole-mounted) charging stations and 43-50 kW (multi-standard, fast) charging stations in urban areas and 150-350 kW (ultra-fast) charging stations in extra-urban areas. The promoter's business model considers participation in all the activities of the value chain for electric vehicles charging: technology provider (by designing equipment and developing software to be used in the project), asset owner, charging point operator and mobility service provider.

Related documents
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL OPEN POWER EV CHARGING NETWORK
Other links
Related press
Italy: Electric cars - EIB supports Enel's plan for 14,000 new charging stations

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL OPEN POWER EV CHARGING NETWORK
Publication Date
18 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83790195
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170899
Sector(s)
Services
Energy
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL OPEN POWER EV CHARGING NETWORK
Other links
Summary sheet
ENEL OPEN POWER EV CHARGING NETWORK
Data sheet
ENEL OPEN POWER EV CHARGING NETWORK
Related press
Italy: Electric cars - EIB supports Enel's plan for 14,000 new charging stations

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: Electric cars - EIB supports Enel's plan for 14,000 new charging stations
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL OPEN POWER EV CHARGING NETWORK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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