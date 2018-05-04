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SISECAM GREENFIELD GLASS FIBRE PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/11/2019 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SISECAM GREENFIELD GLASS FIBRE PLANT

Summary sheet

Release date
4 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/11/2019
20170892
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SISECAM GREENFIELD GLASS FIBRE PLANT
TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 115 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of a greenfield glass fibre manufacturing plant located in the industrial zone of Balikesir, Turkey. The project was launched in Q4 2017 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2018.

The EIB financing of this project will promote a sustainable, private sector investment and corresponds to the priority objective of the new 'Turkish Industrial Strategy Paper (2015-2018)' encouraging domestic, eco-efficient and sustainable production. Furthermore, the project supports two areas of focus of the Commission's assistance – Environment and Climate Change and Competitiveness and Innovation – as well as the Bank's priority lending objectives concerning environmental protection.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project entails the construction of a new glass fibre production facility. Equivalent investments in the EU would fall under Annex II of EU Directive 2014/52/EU – the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The environmental dimension of the project will be scrutinised during the appraisal in particular: i) the cumulative impacts (both environmental and social), ii) raw material transport and consumption, iii) energy use and efficiency, as well as a iv) conformity check with applicable EU directives – the EIA and the Industrial Emissions (IED) Directives – and the corporate, environmental, health and safety management plans.

Procurement procedures will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.

Related documents
10/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SISECAM GREENFIELD GLASS FIBRE PLANT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SISECAM GREENFIELD GLASS FIBRE PLANT
Publication Date
10 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82642937
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170892
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SISECAM GREENFIELD GLASS FIBRE PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
SISECAM GREENFIELD GLASS FIBRE PLANT
Data sheet
SISECAM GREENFIELD GLASS FIBRE PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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