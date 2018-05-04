SISECAM GREENFIELD GLASS FIBRE PLANT

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of a greenfield glass fibre manufacturing plant located in the industrial zone of Balikesir, Turkey. The project was launched in Q4 2017 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2018.
The EIB financing of this project will promote a sustainable, private sector investment and corresponds to the priority objective of the new 'Turkish Industrial Strategy Paper (2015-2018)' encouraging domestic, eco-efficient and sustainable production. Furthermore, the project supports two areas of focus of the Commission's assistance – Environment and Climate Change and Competitiveness and Innovation – as well as the Bank's priority lending objectives concerning environmental protection.
The project entails the construction of a new glass fibre production facility. Equivalent investments in the EU would fall under Annex II of EU Directive 2014/52/EU – the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The environmental dimension of the project will be scrutinised during the appraisal in particular: i) the cumulative impacts (both environmental and social), ii) raw material transport and consumption, iii) energy use and efficiency, as well as a iv) conformity check with applicable EU directives – the EIA and the Industrial Emissions (IED) Directives – and the corporate, environmental, health and safety management plans.
Procurement procedures will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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