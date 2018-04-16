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APIS GROWTH FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,664,096.72
Sector(s)
Services : € 30,664,096.72
Signature date(s)
21/12/2018 : € 30,664,096.72
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Summary sheet

Release date
16 April 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2018
20170887
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
APIS GROWTH FUND II
APIS PARTNERS LLP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 35 million (EUR 30 million)
USD 400 million (EUR 342 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation concerns an equity participation of up to USD 35 million (circa EUR 29.5 million) in the APIS Growth Fund II, a private equity fund planning to make equity and quasi-equity investments in private sector enterprises active in the financial sector and related market infrastructure (payment gateways, switches, payment platforms, etc.) in Africa and Asia.

Through a participation in the Fund, the EIB will support the development of an emerging manager in the field of innovative provision of financial services. The fund will provide equity financing to high growth companies active at all levels of the financial services sector, including payments, credit and savings, insurance, technology enablers and service providers and capital markets, ultimately fostering financial inclusion in Africa.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will ensure that the project meets the social and environmental standards of the EIB. Furthermore, the manager has developed a fully integrated Environmental, Social, Governance and Impact (ESGI) management system to assess, manage and monitor ESGI issues at all stages of the investment process.

N/A

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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