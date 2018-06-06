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TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 70,000,000
Energy : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2018 : € 5,000,000
20/12/2018 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT - TOMO I - Estudio di Impacto Ambiental - Parque Fotovoltaico Talasol Solar
Related public register
07/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT - TOMO III - Estudio di Impacto Ambiental - Parque Fotovoltaico Talasol Solar
Related public register
09/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT - TOMO II - Estudio di Impacto Ambiental - Parque Fotovoltaico Talasol Solar
Related public register
09/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - TOMO I
Related public register
02/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT
Related press
Spain: Climate action - EIB finances construction of one of Spain's largest solar plants in Cáceres

Summary sheet

Release date
6 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2018
20170875
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT
ELLOMAY CAPITAL LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 226 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction and operation of a solar photovoltaic plant with a total capacity of 300 megawatt-peak (MWp) located in western Spain near the city of Caceres, Extremadura.

This project will enable the construction of a renewable energy plant in a less-developed region in Spain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project grid connection falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. Both the power plant and its grid connection have undergone, in line with local legislation, a full Environmental Impact Assessment which has been submitted to the competent authorities. The environmental permit was issued in November 2014. The Bank will assess the compliance of the authorisation procedure with the relevant EU directives and other environmental aspects of the project during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation referenced above as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
07/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT - TOMO I - Estudio di Impacto Ambiental - Parque Fotovoltaico Talasol Solar
07/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT - TOMO III - Estudio di Impacto Ambiental - Parque Fotovoltaico Talasol Solar
09/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT - TOMO II - Estudio di Impacto Ambiental - Parque Fotovoltaico Talasol Solar
09/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - TOMO I
02/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT
21/09/2018 - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT
Other links
Related press
Spain: Climate action - EIB finances construction of one of Spain's largest solar plants in Cáceres

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT - TOMO I - Estudio di Impacto Ambiental - Parque Fotovoltaico Talasol Solar
Publication Date
7 Jun 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84806572
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170875
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT - TOMO III - Estudio di Impacto Ambiental - Parque Fotovoltaico Talasol Solar
Publication Date
7 Jun 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84806801
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170875
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT - TOMO II - Estudio di Impacto Ambiental - Parque Fotovoltaico Talasol Solar
Publication Date
9 Jun 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80250876
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170875
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - TOMO I
Publication Date
9 Sep 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86830450
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170875
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT
Publication Date
2 Oct 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84019367
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170875
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86700409
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170875
Last update
21 Sep 2018
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT - TOMO I - Estudio di Impacto Ambiental - Parque Fotovoltaico Talasol Solar
Related public register
07/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT - TOMO III - Estudio di Impacto Ambiental - Parque Fotovoltaico Talasol Solar
Related public register
09/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT - TOMO II - Estudio di Impacto Ambiental - Parque Fotovoltaico Talasol Solar
Related public register
09/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - TOMO I
Related public register
02/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT
Data sheet
TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT
Related press
Spain: Climate action - EIB finances construction of one of Spain's largest solar plants in Cáceres

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Climate action - EIB finances construction of one of Spain's largest solar plants in Cáceres
Other links
Related public register
07/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT - TOMO I - Estudio di Impacto Ambiental - Parque Fotovoltaico Talasol Solar
Related public register
07/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT - TOMO III - Estudio di Impacto Ambiental - Parque Fotovoltaico Talasol Solar
Related public register
09/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT - TOMO II - Estudio di Impacto Ambiental - Parque Fotovoltaico Talasol Solar
Related public register
09/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - TOMO I
Related public register
02/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - TALASOL SOLAR PV PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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