ZUMTOBEL LIGHTING RDI

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Industry - Manufacturing
The project concerns investments for research and development (R&D) of innovative and more efficient lighting solutions including new kinds of services. These activities will be carried out mostly in Austria.
This project will help provide more intelligent, better-connected and energy-efficient lighting solutions.
The project activities do not fall under any of the annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU; moreover they are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change their scope due to the project. As such it is unlikely that the local environmental competent authorities have required an EIA for the project. However, the environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. The Bank's services will verify further details during the project's due diligence.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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