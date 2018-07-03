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ZUMTOBEL LIGHTING RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 7,200,000
Germany : € 8,800,000
United Kingdom : € 12,800,000
Austria : € 51,200,000
Industry : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/09/2018 : € 3,600,000
24/01/2019 : € 3,600,000
3/09/2018 : € 4,400,000
24/01/2019 : € 4,400,000
3/09/2018 : € 6,400,000
24/01/2019 : € 6,400,000
3/09/2018 : € 25,600,000
24/01/2019 : € 25,600,000
Other links
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZUMTOBEL LIGHTING RDI
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZUMTOBEL LIGHTING RDI
Related EFSI register
20/07/2018 - ZUMTOBEL LIGHTING RDI
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan - EIB provides total of EUR 80m to Zumtobel Group

Summary sheet

Release date
3 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/09/2018
20170870
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ZUMTOBEL LIGHTING RDI
ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 181 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns investments for research and development (R&D) of innovative and more efficient lighting solutions including new kinds of services. These activities will be carried out mostly in Austria.

This project will help provide more intelligent, better-connected and energy-efficient lighting solutions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under any of the annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU; moreover they are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change their scope due to the project. As such it is unlikely that the local environmental competent authorities have required an EIA for the project. However, the environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. The Bank's services will verify further details during the project's due diligence.

Related documents
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZUMTOBEL LIGHTING RDI
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZUMTOBEL LIGHTING RDI
20/07/2018 - ZUMTOBEL LIGHTING RDI
Other links
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan - EIB provides total of EUR 80m to Zumtobel Group

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZUMTOBEL LIGHTING RDI
Publication Date
14 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82283837
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170870
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZUMTOBEL LIGHTING RDI
Publication Date
15 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134231863
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170870
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - ZUMTOBEL LIGHTING RDI
Publication Date
20 Jul 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
84536999
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170870
Last update
20 Jul 2018
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Germany, France, United Kingdom, Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZUMTOBEL LIGHTING RDI
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZUMTOBEL LIGHTING RDI
Related EFSI register
20/07/2018 - ZUMTOBEL LIGHTING RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
ZUMTOBEL LIGHTING RDI
Data sheet
ZUMTOBEL LIGHTING RDI
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan - EIB provides total of EUR 80m to Zumtobel Group

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan - EIB provides total of EUR 80m to Zumtobel Group
Other links
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZUMTOBEL LIGHTING RDI
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ZUMTOBEL LIGHTING RDI
Related EFSI register
20/07/2018 - ZUMTOBEL LIGHTING RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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