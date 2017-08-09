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BELFIUS SMART CITIES CLIMATE CIRCULAR ECONOMY II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 200,000,000
Services : € 2,000,000
Solid waste : € 2,640,000
Transport : € 4,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 5,360,000
Industry : € 16,740,000
Urban development : € 169,260,000
Signature date(s)
28/08/2018 : € 2,000,000
28/08/2018 : € 2,640,000
28/08/2018 : € 4,000,000
28/08/2018 : € 5,360,000
28/08/2018 : € 16,740,000
28/08/2018 : € 169,260,000
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELFIUS SMART CITIES CLIMATE CIRCULAR ECONOMY II
Related press
Belgium: free energy for 430 Brussels households and lower CO2 emissions thanks to start-up Watt Matters, committed individuals and EIB-Belfius partnership
Related press
Belgium: EUR 1bn already allocated to the development of smart and sustainable cities thanks to EIB-Belfius partnership

Summary sheet

Release date
28 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/08/2018
20170809
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BELFIUS SMART CITIES CLIMATE CIRCULAR ECONOMY II
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 800 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the third intermediated framework loan (FL) with Belfius to co-finance its Smart Cities Programme in Belgium including small and medium-sized schemes (with a cost below EUR 50 million) in urban development and renewal, urban infrastructure, energy efficiency, renewable energy, sustainable mobility, water, solid waste and information and communication technologies (ICT).

This operation will support sustainable urban development, smart city development, the circular economy and climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-sector operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may possibly fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU). Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation. For new and refurbished buildings, the compliance with EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings will be further examined during the appraisal. For schemes triggering article 4.7 of the Water Framework Directive (WFD), the promoter has to provide evidence of the compliance with the WFD before the Bank funds are allocated.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELFIUS SMART CITIES CLIMATE CIRCULAR ECONOMY II
Other links
Related press
Belgium: free energy for 430 Brussels households and lower CO2 emissions thanks to start-up Watt Matters, committed individuals and EIB-Belfius partnership
Related press
Belgium: EUR 1bn already allocated to the development of smart and sustainable cities thanks to EIB-Belfius partnership

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELFIUS SMART CITIES CLIMATE CIRCULAR ECONOMY II
Publication Date
18 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81672224
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170809
Sector(s)
Services
Industry
Urban development
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELFIUS SMART CITIES CLIMATE CIRCULAR ECONOMY II
Other links
Summary sheet
BELFIUS SMART CITIES CLIMATE CIRCULAR ECONOMY II
Data sheet
BELFIUS SMART CITIES CLIMATE CIRCULAR ECONOMY II
Related press
Belgium: free energy for 430 Brussels households and lower CO2 emissions thanks to start-up Watt Matters, committed individuals and EIB-Belfius partnership
Related press
Belgium: EUR 1bn already allocated to the development of smart and sustainable cities thanks to EIB-Belfius partnership

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: free energy for 430 Brussels households and lower CO2 emissions thanks to start-up Watt Matters, committed individuals and EIB-Belfius partnership
Related press
Belgium: EUR 1bn already allocated to the development of smart and sustainable cities thanks to EIB-Belfius partnership
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELFIUS SMART CITIES CLIMATE CIRCULAR ECONOMY II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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