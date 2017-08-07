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NOVASTAR VENTURES AFRICA FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 13,077,593.72
Sector(s)
Services : € 13,077,593.72
Signature date(s)
19/10/2018 : € 13,077,593.72
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVASTAR VENTURES AFRICA FUND II
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOVASTAR VENTURES AFRICA FUND II
Related press
Kenyan: New European support for private sector and East Africa-wide funds

Summary sheet

Release date
5 March 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/10/2018
20170807
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NOVASTAR VENTURES AFRICA FUND II
NOVASTAR VENTURES LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 15 million (EUR 13 million)
USD 120 million (EUR 102 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation consists of an equity participation of up to USD 15 million in a USD 120 million target venture capital fund managed by Novastar Ventures. The Fund will invest in sub-Saharan Africa.

Novastar will back early-stage businesses led by high capacity entrepreneurs seeking to transform low-income consumer markets by deploying innovative business models that satisfy basic human needs and alleviate severe social issues. With the overarching objective of fighting poverty, the Fund's investment sectors will include education, health care, small agri-businesses, and access to food, water and critical information in sub-Saharan Africa.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Fund's operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of all projects, according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.

The Fund will be required to ensure that implementation of the underlying projects is done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVASTAR VENTURES AFRICA FUND II
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOVASTAR VENTURES AFRICA FUND II
Other links
Related press
Kenyan: New European support for private sector and East Africa-wide funds

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVASTAR VENTURES AFRICA FUND II
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82445825
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170807
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOVASTAR VENTURES AFRICA FUND II
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248980315
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170807
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVASTAR VENTURES AFRICA FUND II
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOVASTAR VENTURES AFRICA FUND II
Other links
Summary sheet
NOVASTAR VENTURES AFRICA FUND II
Data sheet
NOVASTAR VENTURES AFRICA FUND II
Related press
Kenyan: New European support for private sector and East Africa-wide funds

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Kenyan: New European support for private sector and East Africa-wide funds
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOVASTAR VENTURES AFRICA FUND II
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOVASTAR VENTURES AFRICA FUND II

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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