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KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 167,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 167,500,000
Industry : € 167,500,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2024 : € 17,500,000
20/08/2024 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Related press
Finland: EU and Sibanye-Stillwater, through its Keliber lithium project, join forces in €150 million deal to improve EU access to and resilience in battery materials

Summary sheet

Release date
24 September 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/08/2024
20170804
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
KELIBER OY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 270 million
EUR 723 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Mining and production of battery grade lithium (Li) hydroxide. The project comprises the successive development and mining of several Li-mineral ore mines, a concentrator plant to produce an ore concentrate and an innovative first-of-a-kind hydro-metallurgical processing plant to produce battery grade lithium hydroxide (LiOH) with a nominal capacity of 15 kt/a.

The product is intended as a high-grade lithium hydroxide mainly for the Li-ion battery cell manufacturing industry in Europe.

Additionality and Impact

The project will implement the first integrated high purity, battery grade Li hydroxide (LiOH) manufacturing facility in Europe, including mines, concentration and final refining. Moreover, it will be the first deployment at commercial scale of an innovative and breakthrough process for LiOH manufacturing that has a reduced environmental and carbon footprint compared to the existing predominant manufacturers. Lithium is a critical raw material due to its supply risk and economic importance for the EU and the transition in energy and transport.

The project addresses the several market failures. Imperfect competition is present in the field of the battery manufacturing supply chain, mainly served by dominant non-EU LiOH and Lithium Carbonate (LiCO) manufacturers. As well, imperfect and asymmetric information affects the Project, as the promoter is investing in innovative technology competing with established companies and technologies.

Along its positive environmental and climate externalities the project will support innovation in the battery supply chain and processing of critical raw materials and hence as well generate positive knowledge externalities. EIB is providing a substantial amount of senior financing to the Project, with a catalytic role, expected to crowd in other financiers. With the EIB participation, the Promoter will be able to diversify its funding sources and likely improve its financing conditions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns capital investments for the mining of lithium-rich rock deposits and for the processing into high purity lithium hydroxide, falling under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. All environmental, health and safety issues including environmental and operational authorisations will be reviewed during the due diligence process.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
12/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
11/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Other links
Related press
Finland: EU and Sibanye-Stillwater, through its Keliber lithium project, join forces in €150 million deal to improve EU access to and resilience in battery materials

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Publication Date
12 Sep 2024
Document language
Finnish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169356641
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170804
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Publication Date
11 Sep 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
215574917
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170804
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Other links
Summary sheet
KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Data sheet
KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Related press
Finland: EU and Sibanye-Stillwater, through its Keliber lithium project, join forces in €150 million deal to improve EU access to and resilience in battery materials

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EU and Sibanye-Stillwater, through its Keliber lithium project, join forces in €150 million deal to improve EU access to and resilience in battery materials
Other links
Related public register
12/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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