KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION

The project will implement the first integrated high purity, battery grade Li hydroxide (LiOH) manufacturing facility in Europe, including mines, concentration and final refining. Moreover, it will be the first deployment at commercial scale of an innovative and breakthrough process for LiOH manufacturing that has a reduced environmental and carbon footprint compared to the existing predominant manufacturers. Lithium is a critical raw material due to its supply risk and economic importance for the EU and the transition in energy and transport.

The project addresses the several market failures. Imperfect competition is present in the field of the battery manufacturing supply chain, mainly served by dominant non-EU LiOH and Lithium Carbonate (LiCO) manufacturers. As well, imperfect and asymmetric information affects the Project, as the promoter is investing in innovative technology competing with established companies and technologies.

Along its positive environmental and climate externalities the project will support innovation in the battery supply chain and processing of critical raw materials and hence as well generate positive knowledge externalities. EIB is providing a substantial amount of senior financing to the Project, with a catalytic role, expected to crowd in other financiers. With the EIB participation, the Promoter will be able to diversify its funding sources and likely improve its financing conditions.