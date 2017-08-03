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OULUN ENERGIA CHP PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/10/2018 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OULUN ENERGIA CHP PLANT - Oulun Energian uuden voimalaitoksen - ympäristövaikutusten arviointi - Arviointiselostus
Related public register
17/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OULUN ENERGIA CHP PLANT
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OULUN ENERGIA CHP PLANT
Related EFSI register
16/10/2018 - OULUN ENERGIA CHP PLANT

Summary sheet

Release date
22 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/10/2018
20170803
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OULUN ENERGIA CHP PLANT
OULUN ENERGIA OY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 202 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of a Combined Heat and Power (CHP) biomass-fired plant in Finland of a capacity of 70 MWe (electric) and 175 MWth (heat and steam) to replace an existing solid fuel (peat and biomass) plant.

The investment is done to meet the requirements of the Industrial Emissions Directive and the project is part of the Transitional National Plan by which the existing plant can continue operation until June 2020. The entire electricity produced by the plant will be cogenerated at high efficiency as defined by the EU directives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

With a thermal capacity below 300 MWth, the project does not fall under Annex 1 of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU which amends Directive 92/2011/EU, thereby, adhering to Annex 2 of the said Directive and Finnish EIA law, leaving it to the competent authority to decide if an EIA is required. However, the plant was initially planned at larger capacity with an integrated biorefinery and was screened by the competent authority. Thus, an EIA has been provided in January 2014. The project is also subject to the provisions of the Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU. A public consultation has taken place as part of the process but the environmental permit is pending.

The promoter is a public undertaking in the utility sector that follows public procurement procedures as required by Directive 2014/25/EU. Procurement for the project has started with publications in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Related documents
17/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OULUN ENERGIA CHP PLANT - Oulun Energian uuden voimalaitoksen - ympäristövaikutusten arviointi - Arviointiselostus
17/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OULUN ENERGIA CHP PLANT
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OULUN ENERGIA CHP PLANT
16/10/2018 - OULUN ENERGIA CHP PLANT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OULUN ENERGIA CHP PLANT - Oulun Energian uuden voimalaitoksen - ympäristövaikutusten arviointi - Arviointiselostus
Publication Date
17 Aug 2018
Document language
Finnish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86088765
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170803
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OULUN ENERGIA CHP PLANT
Publication Date
17 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81614653
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170803
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OULUN ENERGIA CHP PLANT
Publication Date
10 Nov 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
155814610
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170803
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - OULUN ENERGIA CHP PLANT
Publication Date
16 Oct 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
85770892
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170803
Last update
16 Oct 2018
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OULUN ENERGIA CHP PLANT - Oulun Energian uuden voimalaitoksen - ympäristövaikutusten arviointi - Arviointiselostus
Related public register
17/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OULUN ENERGIA CHP PLANT
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OULUN ENERGIA CHP PLANT
Related EFSI register
16/10/2018 - OULUN ENERGIA CHP PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
OULUN ENERGIA CHP PLANT
Data sheet
OULUN ENERGIA CHP PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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