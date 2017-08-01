ENGINEERING INNOVATIVE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet
The project relates to investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) for new software technologies as well as the development of new applications for the public administration, financial institutions, utilities and telecom sector. The activities are carried out in Italy and are partially co-funded by Horizon 2020 and by national programmes. The RDI programme will be implemented from 2018 to 2020.
The project will support the promoter's investment in research and development activities and innovation enabling facilities, such as data centres as well as related services.
The investments will concern RDI activities within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I and II of EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the RDI will be assessed during the appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. The Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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