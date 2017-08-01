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ENGINEERING INNOVATIVE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 60,000,000
Services : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/06/2019 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGINEERING INNOVATIVE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Parent project
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
7 September 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/06/2019
20170801
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENGINEERING INNOVATIVE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
ENGINEERING - INGEGNERIA INFORMATICA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 139 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) for new software technologies as well as the development of new applications for the public administration, financial institutions, utilities and telecom sector. The activities are carried out in Italy and are partially co-funded by Horizon 2020 and by national programmes. The RDI programme will be implemented from 2018 to 2020.

The project will support the promoter's investment in research and development activities and innovation enabling facilities, such as data centres as well as related services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments will concern RDI activities within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I and II of EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the RDI will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. The Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.

Related documents
10/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGINEERING INNOVATIVE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Related projects
Parent project
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGINEERING INNOVATIVE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
10 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86770786
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170801
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGINEERING INNOVATIVE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
ENGINEERING INNOVATIVE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
ENGINEERING INNOVATIVE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Parent project
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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