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ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 30,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2018 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE
Related public register
02/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE - Descrizione della Attività delle Opere Esistenti e di quelle di Adeguamento, con Valutazione degli impatti
Related public register
02/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE - Descrizione della Attività delle Opere Esistenti e di quelle di Adeguamento, con Valutazione degli impatti - Parte 2
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE - Link to EIA
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE - Sintesi non tecnica_Nuovo campo pozzi di Belfiore
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE
Related EFSI register
14/12/2018 - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE
Parent project
ITALIAN SMALL WATER UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
26 September 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2018
20170795
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE
ACQUE VERONESI SCARL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 115 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The aim of the loan is to support water and wastewater nfrastructure investments by Acque Veronesi Scarl, a fully owned public water utility serving 43 municipalities in the Province of Verona (Veneto Region, Italy) in the period 2018 - 2021.

The investments will deliver substantial health advantages and environmental quality improvements in the form of a more rational use of water resources and increased service quality. Moreover, the project is expected to increase resilience against the effects of climate change, and to generate energy savings, thereby contributing to climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is driven by the need to ensure compliance with EU and national environmental legislation. The project is expected to have positive net environmental and social impact, considering the focus on compliance and resource efficiency. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EC) and the Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) will be respected and the Bank will publish the full text of the relevant EIAs on its website.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.

Related documents
06/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE
02/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE - Descrizione della Attività delle Opere Esistenti e di quelle di Adeguamento, con Valutazione degli impatti
02/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE - Descrizione della Attività delle Opere Esistenti e di quelle di Adeguamento, con Valutazione degli impatti - Parte 2
15/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE - Link to EIA
15/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE - Sintesi non tecnica_Nuovo campo pozzi di Belfiore
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE
14/12/2018 - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE
Related projects
Parent project
ITALIAN SMALL WATER UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE
Publication Date
6 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85788752
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170795
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE - Descrizione della Attività delle Opere Esistenti e di quelle di Adeguamento, con Valutazione degli impatti
Publication Date
2 Dec 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122834273
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170795
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE - Descrizione della Attività delle Opere Esistenti e di quelle di Adeguamento, con Valutazione degli impatti - Parte 2
Publication Date
2 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122833398
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170795
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE - Link to EIA
Publication Date
15 Dec 2021
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152039320
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170795
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE - Sintesi non tecnica_Nuovo campo pozzi di Belfiore
Publication Date
15 Dec 2021
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152031990
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170795
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE
Publication Date
31 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174383259
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170795
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE
Publication Date
14 Dec 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
88087446
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170795
Last update
14 Dec 2018
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE
Related public register
02/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE - Descrizione della Attività delle Opere Esistenti e di quelle di Adeguamento, con Valutazione degli impatti
Related public register
02/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE - Descrizione della Attività delle Opere Esistenti e di quelle di Adeguamento, con Valutazione degli impatti - Parte 2
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE - Link to EIA
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE - Sintesi non tecnica_Nuovo campo pozzi di Belfiore
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE
Related EFSI register
14/12/2018 - ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE
Data sheet
ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE
Parent project
ITALIAN SMALL WATER UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications