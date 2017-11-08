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IBERCAJA LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 150,000,000
Credit lines : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/04/2018 : € 150,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
8 November 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/04/2018
20170794
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IBERCAJA LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS III
IBERCAJA BANCO SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Dedicated loan for financing small and medium-sized projects carried out primarily by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap companies in Spain. Ibercaja is expected to use all or part of this EIB loan for 50% funding of a portfolio of SME loans which may receive a 50% guarantee from combined EIB/EIF and Structural Funds resources under the SME Initiative (SMEI).

This intermediated loan will improve competitiveness and access to finance at favourable conditions for SMEs and mid-caps.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, as appropriate.

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, where applicable.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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