ERICSSON 5G

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Industry - Manufacturing
The project concerns the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) investments by the promoter for the development of the fifth generation of mobile telecommunications systems (5G). It includes the development of hardware and software for the Radio Access Network (RAN), the core network, advanced analytics and data exposure functions to enable autonomous networks and an ecosystem in 5G.
The financing will support Ericsson's Research and Development (R&D) activities in Europe to further develop 5G, mobile technology and definition of standards. Mobile networks are evolving to deliver superior mobile broadband and communication services with increased data rates, improved coverage, availability and quality that will open-up for new services and business opportunities across a broad range of industries in Europe and globally.
The RDI activities included in the project will concern mainly software and hardware development and are expected to be performed in existing premises, so no particular negative impact on the environment is expected. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed as per EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. The full environmental details will however be investigated by the Bank's services during the project due diligence.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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