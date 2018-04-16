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ERICSSON 5G

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 26,000,000
Ireland : € 35,000,000
Sweden : € 391,000,000
Industry : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/10/2019 : € 13,000,000
31/05/2018 : € 13,000,000
18/10/2019 : € 17,500,000
31/05/2018 : € 17,500,000
18/10/2019 : € 24,000,000
31/05/2018 : € 24,000,000
18/10/2019 : € 195,500,000
31/05/2018 : € 195,500,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERICSSON 5G
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ERICSSON 5G
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - ERICSSON 5G
Related press
Sweden: Ericsson finances research into 5G telecom technology with EU backing
Related story
5G for future generations

Summary sheet

Release date
7 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/05/2018
20170792
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ERICSSON 5G
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1451 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) investments by the promoter for the development of the fifth generation of mobile telecommunications systems (5G). It includes the development of hardware and software for the Radio Access Network (RAN), the core network, advanced analytics and data exposure functions to enable autonomous networks and an ecosystem in 5G.

The financing will support Ericsson's Research and Development (R&D) activities in Europe to further develop 5G, mobile technology and definition of standards. Mobile networks are evolving to deliver superior mobile broadband and communication services with increased data rates, improved coverage, availability and quality that will open-up for new services and business opportunities across a broad range of industries in Europe and globally.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities included in the project will concern mainly software and hardware development and are expected to be performed in existing premises, so no particular negative impact on the environment is expected. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed as per EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. The full environmental details will however be investigated by the Bank's services during the project due diligence.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERICSSON 5G
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ERICSSON 5G
16/04/2018 - ERICSSON 5G
Other links
Related press
Sweden: Ericsson finances research into 5G telecom technology with EU backing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERICSSON 5G
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80195528
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170792
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Ireland
Spain
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ERICSSON 5G
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
162479797
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170792
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Ireland
Spain
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - ERICSSON 5G
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82863975
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170792
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Sweden, Ireland, Spain, EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERICSSON 5G
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ERICSSON 5G
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - ERICSSON 5G
Other links
Summary sheet
ERICSSON 5G
Data sheet
ERICSSON 5G
Related press
Sweden: Ericsson finances research into 5G telecom technology with EU backing
Related story
5G for future generations

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: Ericsson finances research into 5G telecom technology with EU backing
Related story
5G for future generations
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERICSSON 5G
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ERICSSON 5G
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - ERICSSON 5G

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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