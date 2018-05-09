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BOLIVIA MI AGUA WATER AND SANITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,453,672.17
Countries
Sector(s)
Bolivia : € 55,453,672.17
Water, sewerage : € 55,453,672.17
Signature date(s)
20/12/2018 : € 55,453,672.17
Other links
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOLIVIA MI AGUA WATER AND SANITATION
Related press
Bolivia: EIB finances supply and sanitation projects that will benefit 200,000 people

Summary sheet

Release date
9 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2018
20170789
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BOLIVIA MI AGUA WATER AND SANITATION
MINISTERIO DE MEDIO AMBIENTE Y AGUA - ESTADO PLURINACIONAL DE BOLIVIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 64 million (EUR 54 million)
USD 130 million (EUR 111 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of water and sanitation investments in various municipalities of Bolivia.

The objective of the project is to expand the coverage of water and sanitation services in the country, predominately in under-served, low-income, rural areas. The investments are expected to improve public health and climate change resilience in addition to raising economic productivity through time saving.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments will focus on increasing the capacity of systems and expanding water and wastewater services and coverage with direct positive impact to people's livelihoods and the environment. Where required, full environmental impact assessments (EIAs) will be carried out as well as any required environmental and social management plans (ESMPs). Details will be assessed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOLIVIA MI AGUA WATER AND SANITATION
Other links
Related press
Bolivia: EIB finances supply and sanitation projects that will benefit 200,000 people

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOLIVIA MI AGUA WATER AND SANITATION
Publication Date
27 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85170304
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170789
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bolivia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOLIVIA MI AGUA WATER AND SANITATION
Other links
Summary sheet
BOLIVIA MI AGUA WATER AND SANITATION
Data sheet
BOLIVIA MI AGUA WATER AND SANITATION
Related press
Bolivia: EIB finances supply and sanitation projects that will benefit 200,000 people

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bolivia: EIB finances supply and sanitation projects that will benefit 200,000 people
Other links
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOLIVIA MI AGUA WATER AND SANITATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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