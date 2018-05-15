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PORI ENERGIA BIOMASS POWER PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 30,000,000
Energy : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2018 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORI ENERGIA BIOMASS POWER PLANT
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PORI ENERGIA BIOMASS POWER PLANT
Related EFSI register
16/10/2018 - PORI ENERGIA BIOMASS POWER PLANT

Summary sheet

Release date
15 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2018
20170777
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PORI ENERGIA BIOMASS POWER PLANT
PORI ENERGIA OY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 64 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns deployment of a Combined Heat and Power (CHP) biomass-fired plant of capacity 15 MWe (electric) and 80 MWth (heat and steam) in Finland. The aim is to replace an existing solid fuel (peat and biomass) plant in order to meet the requirements of the Industrial Emissions Directive. The old fuel oil based unit is not up to modern emission standards of the Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU and needs to be replaced.

The project is part of the Transitional National plan by which the existing plant, with a fuel switch to light fuel oil, can continue operation to June 2020. The entire electricity produced by the plant will be cogenerated at high efficiency as defined by the EU directives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

With a thermal capacity below 300 MWth, the Project does not fall under Annex 1 of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU which amends Directive 92/2011/EU, thereby, adhering to Annex 2 of the said Directive and the Finnish EIA Law, leaving it to the competent authority to decide if an EIA is required. The project has been screened out by the competent authority and an environmental permit has been granted based on environmental studies, including pollution distribution models. With a thermal capacity of over 50 MW the project is however subject to the provisions of the Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU. These have been reviewed by the competent authority in the Environmental permit that was awarded in October 2017.

The promoter is a public undertaking in the utility sector that follows public procurement procedures as required by Directive 2014/25/EU. Procurement for the Project has started with publication in the Official Journal. The procurement procedures will be further assessed during appraisal.

Related documents
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORI ENERGIA BIOMASS POWER PLANT
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PORI ENERGIA BIOMASS POWER PLANT
16/10/2018 - PORI ENERGIA BIOMASS POWER PLANT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORI ENERGIA BIOMASS POWER PLANT
Publication Date
15 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79490570
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170777
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PORI ENERGIA BIOMASS POWER PLANT
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151657102
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170777
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - PORI ENERGIA BIOMASS POWER PLANT
Publication Date
16 Oct 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86192498
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170777
Last update
16 Oct 2018
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORI ENERGIA BIOMASS POWER PLANT
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PORI ENERGIA BIOMASS POWER PLANT
Related EFSI register
16/10/2018 - PORI ENERGIA BIOMASS POWER PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
PORI ENERGIA BIOMASS POWER PLANT
Data sheet
PORI ENERGIA BIOMASS POWER PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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