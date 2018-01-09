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CDC BIODIVERSITE (NCFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 4,990,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 4,990,000
Urban development : € 4,990,000
Signature date(s)
23/05/2019 : € 1,300,000
23/05/2019 : € 3,690,000
Other links
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CDC BIODIVERSITE (NCFF)

Summary sheet

Release date
9 January 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/05/2019
20170772
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CDC BIODIVERSITE (NCFF)
CDC BIODIVERSITE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 5 million
EUR 13 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Prêt à CDC Biodiversité afin de soutenir l'extension de son programme d'activités de compensation de pertes de biodiversité pour soutenir le développement durable urbain.

Soutien financier à CDC Biodiversité afin que, dans le cadre de sa mission de pilotage d'actions de compensation environnementale pour le compte de maitres d'ouvrage, elle puisse gérer de manière efficiente son portefeuille de projets existants et développer son offre de compensation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Les bénéficiaires finaux doivent se conformer aux règlementations nationales et à celles de l'Union Européenne et doivent aligner leurs objectifs avec ceux du Mécanisme de financement du capital naturel (Natural Capital Financing Facility).

Les bénéficiaires finaux doivent se conformer aux règles nationales et à celles de l'Union Européenne en termes de passation de marchés.

Related documents
19/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CDC BIODIVERSITE (NCFF)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CDC BIODIVERSITE (NCFF)
Publication Date
19 Jun 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85695944
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170772
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CDC BIODIVERSITE (NCFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
CDC BIODIVERSITE (NCFF)
Data sheet
CDC BIODIVERSITE (NCFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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