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SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 56,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 56,000,000
Transport : € 56,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/12/2017 : € 56,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I

Summary sheet

Release date
12 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2017
20170757
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I
SOFIA MUNICIPALITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 56 million
EUR 288 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment loan for the construction of the first stage of Sofia Metro line 3. The project is a twin-track metro line approximately 7.8km in length and includes eight metro stations, a train depot and the supply of associated rolling stock (20 trains) and control system.

The project will enhance the public transport network of the City of Sofia in line with the EU priority to promote sustainable transport. It will help reduce reliance on private cars and increase public transport share, therefore contributing to climate change mitigation. The investment is also expected to have a positive impact on the economic and social cohesion of a priority region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

It is a requirement that all sub-projects must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation and the promoter has identified those sub-projects for which it considers an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. Should any sub-project have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. These matters will be clarified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, 2004/17/EC or 2014/24/EU where applicable as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC, as amended) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
23/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I
Publication Date
23 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79029232
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170757
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
155910802
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170757
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I
Other links
Summary sheet
SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I
Data sheet
SOFIA MUNICIPALITY METRO LINE 3 STAGE I

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications