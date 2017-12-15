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GREEN BOND CORNERSTONE FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 81,168,831.18
Sector(s)
Services : € 81,168,831.18
Signature date(s)
26/02/2018 : € 8,116,883.12
26/02/2018 : € 36,525,974.03
26/02/2018 : € 36,525,974.03
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN BOND CORNERSTONE FUND
Related press
EIB backs world’s first emerging market green bond fund with USD 100 million investment

Summary sheet

Release date
15 December 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/02/2018
20170751
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GREEN BOND CORNERSTONE FUND
AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 100 million
USD 2000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Green Bond Fund investing in a portfolio of green bonds issued by financial intermediaries in emerging markets.

The Fund's investment strategy is to purchase green bonds from financial institutions in emerging markets as a way to create the necessary market demand for green bonds issuance in these countries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of all projects, according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.

The fund will be required to ensure that implementation of the underlying projects is done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
08/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN BOND CORNERSTONE FUND
Other links
Related press
EIB backs world’s first emerging market green bond fund with USD 100 million investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN BOND CORNERSTONE FUND
Publication Date
8 Mar 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80523329
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170751
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Africa
Regional - Asia
Regional - Latin America
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN BOND CORNERSTONE FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
GREEN BOND CORNERSTONE FUND
Data sheet
GREEN BOND CORNERSTONE FUND
Related press
EIB backs world’s first emerging market green bond fund with USD 100 million investment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB backs world’s first emerging market green bond fund with USD 100 million investment
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREEN BOND CORNERSTONE FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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