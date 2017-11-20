AMAP WATER INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in the Province of Palermo (Sicily region) during the period 2017-2020.
The operation will improve the quality and reliability of integrated water services and increase operational efficiency, notably through a reduction in non-revenue water (water that has been produced and is "lost" before it reaches the customer).
The investments in the water and wastewater sector are expected to have a positive net environmental and social impact, considering their focus on compliance and resource efficiency. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EC) and the Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) will be respected and the Bank will publish the full text of the relevant EIAs on its website.
The promoter is a contracting authority within the meaning of the Procurement Directive 2014/25/EU. The promoter will have to comply with EU Public Procurement Directives (2014/25/EU and 92/13/EEC) and with Italian Public Procurement Legislation. The promoter will also be required to publish tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union where applicable.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.