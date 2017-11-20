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AMAP WATER INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 20,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2017 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMAP WATER INVESTMENTS
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMAP WATER INVESTMENTS
Parent project
ITALIAN SMALL WATER UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
20 November 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2017
20170743
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AMAP WATER INVESTMENTS
AMAP SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 45 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in the Province of Palermo (Sicily region) during the period 2017-2020.

The operation will improve the quality and reliability of integrated water services and increase operational efficiency, notably through a reduction in non-revenue water (water that has been produced and is "lost" before it reaches the customer).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments in the water and wastewater sector are expected to have a positive net environmental and social impact, considering their focus on compliance and resource efficiency. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EC) and the Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) will be respected and the Bank will publish the full text of the relevant EIAs on its website.

The promoter is a contracting authority within the meaning of the Procurement Directive 2014/25/EU. The promoter will have to comply with EU Public Procurement Directives (2014/25/EU and 92/13/EEC) and with Italian Public Procurement Legislation. The promoter will also be required to publish tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union where applicable.

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMAP WATER INVESTMENTS
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMAP WATER INVESTMENTS
Related projects
Parent project
ITALIAN SMALL WATER UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMAP WATER INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79688703
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170743
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMAP WATER INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179619239
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170743
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMAP WATER INVESTMENTS
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMAP WATER INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
AMAP WATER INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
AMAP WATER INVESTMENTS
Parent project
ITALIAN SMALL WATER UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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