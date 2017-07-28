NIGERIA FERTILIZERS

Summary sheet
Construction of a second ammonia and urea fertilizer plant next to the existing facilities of the promoter in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. The project will install the same capacity (2 300 mtpd ammonia and 4 000 mtpd urea) and use the same technology, contractors, engineering and equipment as the first fertilizer plant, thereby minimising project execution risks. It will also benefit from existing infrastructure and a long-term supply contract. The project will build on growing demand and the success of the first fertilizer plant.
The project aims both to provide access to competitive urea supply for the farmers in the wider region and to export urea. The project will have a number of development benefits including increased food security by giving farmers access to competitive supply of urea.
Fertilizer projects of the kind proposed fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA). Taking into account applicable national and international guidelines, the promoter has prepared an EIA and an Environmental and Social Management plan and submitted them to the Federal Ministry of Environment in Nigeria. The environmental and social details and issues will be established during the project appraisal, including conformity check with EU directives and industrial emissions requirements.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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