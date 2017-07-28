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NIGERIA FERTILIZERS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 106,040,040.73
Countries
Sector(s)
Nigeria : € 106,040,040.73
Industry : € 106,040,040.73
Signature date(s)
12/06/2018 : € 106,040,040.73
Other links
Related public register
04/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA FERTILIZERS
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGERIA FERTILIZERS - Link to IFC's website for Environmental and Social documentation
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGERIA FERTILIZERS - EIA Report
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NIGERIA FERTILIZERS

Summary sheet

Release date
5 February 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/06/2018
20170728
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NIGERIA FERTILIZERS
INDORAMA ELEME FERTILIZER & CHEMICALS LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 125 million (EUR 101 million)
USD 1100 million (EUR 893 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a second ammonia and urea fertilizer plant next to the existing facilities of the promoter in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. The project will install the same capacity (2 300 mtpd ammonia and 4 000 mtpd urea) and use the same technology, contractors, engineering and equipment as the first fertilizer plant, thereby minimising project execution risks. It will also benefit from existing infrastructure and a long-term supply contract. The project will build on growing demand and the success of the first fertilizer plant.

The project aims both to provide access to competitive urea supply for the farmers in the wider region and to export urea. The project will have a number of development benefits including increased food security by giving farmers access to competitive supply of urea.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Fertilizer projects of the kind proposed fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA). Taking into account applicable national and international guidelines, the promoter has prepared an EIA and an Environmental and Social Management plan and submitted them to the Federal Ministry of Environment in Nigeria. The environmental and social details and issues will be established during the project appraisal, including conformity check with EU directives and industrial emissions requirements.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
04/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA FERTILIZERS
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGERIA FERTILIZERS - Link to IFC's website for Environmental and Social documentation
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGERIA FERTILIZERS - EIA Report
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NIGERIA FERTILIZERS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA FERTILIZERS
Publication Date
4 May 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80178571
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170728
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Nigeria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGERIA FERTILIZERS - Link to IFC's website for Environmental and Social documentation
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84721272
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170728
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Nigeria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGERIA FERTILIZERS - EIA Report
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84738236
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170728
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Nigeria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NIGERIA FERTILIZERS
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
183935288
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170728
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Nigeria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA FERTILIZERS
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGERIA FERTILIZERS - Link to IFC's website for Environmental and Social documentation
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIGERIA FERTILIZERS - EIA Report
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NIGERIA FERTILIZERS
Other links
Summary sheet
NIGERIA FERTILIZERS
Data sheet
NIGERIA FERTILIZERS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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