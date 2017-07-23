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FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 40,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/11/2018 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
Parent project
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
23 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/11/2018
20170723
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
FLORIM CERAMICHE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 81 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the acquisition and installation of Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT), machinery and equipment, logistic equipment and related automation for the production of large ceramic slabs and their subsequent cut-to-size. The project covers the period 2017-2018 and will be carried out in Mordano (province of Bologna, Emilia Romagna region) and Fiorano (province of Modena, Emilia Romagna region) where two new buildings – which are however not part of the financed project – will be erected.

The project is expected to support the company's growth by expanding its manufacturing capacity to serve the market's growing demand for these ceramic products, while driving the change from a "make-to-stock" to a "make-to-order" production strategy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Manufacture of ceramic products by burning, in particular roofing tiles, refractory, bricks, tiles, stoneware or porcelain are specifically mentioned in Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Due to the characteristics of the project, it is likely that the local competent authorities have required an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the construction of the new factories and for the related installation of new production lines and logistic equipment, as these investments might have been considered a major modification of the existing Integrated Environmental Authorisation. The Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments requires an EIA, as well as any other environmental details of the project.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
04/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
Related projects
Parent project
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
Publication Date
4 Jun 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94190613
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170723
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129483029
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170723
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
Other links
Summary sheet
FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
Data sheet
FLORIM INNOVATIVE CERAMICS
Parent project
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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