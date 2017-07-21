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WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 94,946,968.64
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 94,946,968.64
Transport : € 94,946,968.64
Signature date(s)
29/10/2018 : € 94,946,968.64
Other links
Related public register
10/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL - ZAŁĄCZNIKI do Raportu o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko

Summary sheet

Release date
16 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/10/2018
20170721
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL
MIEJSKIE ZAKLADY AUTOBUSOWE SP ZOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 410 million (EUR 95 million)
PLN 1066 million (EUR 247 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project, structured as an investment loan, is expected to consist of (i) the acquisition of approximately 130 low-floor, electric, zero-emission, articulated buses in Warsaw, Poland, as well as around 270 low-emission buses (ii) the construction of a bus depot with 280 bus parking spaces, and (iii) ancillary infrastructure and rapid charging stations. The project assets will be operated within the context of a Public Service Contract awarded by the city of Warsaw under Regulation 1370/2007 on public transport services by rail and by road.

The project aims at improving the service and environmental performance of public transportation in Warsaw.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In relation to the construction of the depot, as well as the charging stations and ancillary infrastructure, the compliance with the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directives and the development consents are to be reviewed during the appraisal. The manufacturing of buses does not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU; therefore no EIA is required for this component. The project will improve public transport service quality, reliability, safety and efficiency; it will help maintain and possibly enhance the share of public transport. It will contribute to reducing the use of private vehicles and the associated negative impacts on the local environment, as well as reducing the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and noise.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
10/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL - ZAŁĄCZNIKI do Raportu o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL
Publication Date
10 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82549012
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170721
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL - ZAŁĄCZNIKI do Raportu o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86518467
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170721
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Publication Date
21 Aug 2018
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86518975
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170721
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL - ZAŁĄCZNIKI do Raportu o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Related public register
21/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Other links
Summary sheet
WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL
Data sheet
WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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