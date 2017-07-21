WARSAW BUS FLEET RENEWAL

Summary sheet
The project, structured as an investment loan, is expected to consist of (i) the acquisition of approximately 130 low-floor, electric, zero-emission, articulated buses in Warsaw, Poland, as well as around 270 low-emission buses (ii) the construction of a bus depot with 280 bus parking spaces, and (iii) ancillary infrastructure and rapid charging stations. The project assets will be operated within the context of a Public Service Contract awarded by the city of Warsaw under Regulation 1370/2007 on public transport services by rail and by road.
The project aims at improving the service and environmental performance of public transportation in Warsaw.
In relation to the construction of the depot, as well as the charging stations and ancillary infrastructure, the compliance with the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directives and the development consents are to be reviewed during the appraisal. The manufacturing of buses does not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU; therefore no EIA is required for this component. The project will improve public transport service quality, reliability, safety and efficiency; it will help maintain and possibly enhance the share of public transport. It will contribute to reducing the use of private vehicles and the associated negative impacts on the local environment, as well as reducing the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and noise.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.