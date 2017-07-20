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RBI AT IT DIGITAL PLATFORM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 150,000,000
Services : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/11/2018 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RBI AT IT DIGITAL PLATFORM
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RBI AT IT DIGITAL PLATFORM

Summary sheet

Release date
11 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/11/2018
20170720
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RBI AT IT DIGITAL PLATFORM
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 315 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of RBI's 2018-2020 investment programme for the development and implementation of IT systems for the roll-out of new multichannel processes, cyber-security protection, reengineering of the system architecture as well as regulatory requirements.

The project will allow the promoter to modernise and redesign its business processes as well as develop the digital transformation of its client interaction system.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The implementation of banking IT systems is not covered by the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive 2011/92/EU, as amended. In addition, the project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
08/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RBI AT IT DIGITAL PLATFORM
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RBI AT IT DIGITAL PLATFORM

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RBI AT IT DIGITAL PLATFORM
Publication Date
8 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84822119
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170720
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RBI AT IT DIGITAL PLATFORM
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164263990
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170720
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RBI AT IT DIGITAL PLATFORM
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RBI AT IT DIGITAL PLATFORM
Other links
Summary sheet
RBI AT IT DIGITAL PLATFORM
Data sheet
RBI AT IT DIGITAL PLATFORM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications